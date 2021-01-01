Guru Randhawa shared a video with his grandchildren about the bond between grandparents:

Popular singer of Punjabi music world Guru Randhawa has shared a cute video on Instagram. In this video, he shows how his grandmother loves him. This video on Guru Randhawa’s Instagram has touched the hearts of fans.

It is said that if anyone in this world loves you more than your parents, it is your grandparents. Guru Randhawa has tried to show something like this in this video. Guru Randhawa is also her grandmother’s darling and he never lets his stardom overshadow her.





Sharing this video, Guru Randhawa wrote in the caption, ‘Everyone’s grandfather is like that.’ The video also reads, ‘Today I asked my grandmother for 100 rupees, she gave me 200.’ In the video, the elderly grandmother goes to another room at the request of her granddaughter for Rs 100 and is seen pulling out her small purse from the bag inside the box kept there. After that, instead of 100, she gave 200 rupees to her son. People love this video and have received 31 million views so far.



Guru Randhawa has already shared a photo with his grandmother and called it his best photo. He wrote with the picture that he could not have smiled so much without his grandfather’s blessing. Recently Guru Randhawa was on a tour of Dubai, from where he also posted several beautiful videos.



Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Dob Gaye’ with Urvashi Rautela was very popular and people also liked the chemistry of these two.

