Gurugram: Before Namaz, the site of Sector 12A was occupied by the Hindu organization, said – volleyball court is being built

Namaz was not offered at the site of Sector 12A in Gurugram even this Friday. People belonging to Hindu organization were present at this place since morning.

Controversy is increasing day by day regarding the site of Namaz in Gurugram, Haryana. The dispute between the two communities has been going on for the last several months in protest against open namaz. The administration is trying to solve it, but it has not been successful so far.

Opposition to Namaz in open places in Gurugram was also seen on Friday. Members allegedly associated with Hindu groups occupied a site in Sector 12A since morning to prevent Muslims from offering prayers. People on the site claimed that they were building a volleyball court here where children would play.

According to NDTV, people of an organization were sitting here since Friday morning. Earlier, cow dung cakes were planted here for worship, which they did not allow to be removed from here. Chahar, one of the people sitting on the ground said – We are sitting here quietly… but will not allow Namaz to happen. We are planning to play here. While another Veer Yadav said- “We will set up a net… will build a volleyball court here and children will play. Namaz will not be allowed, no matter what happens.

Muslim organizations, which have faced protests and intimidation at this and other sites over the past several weeks, have said they will not offer prayers at the site today. He said, “We have told everyone that we will not offer namaz here until an agreement is reached with our Hindu brothers… DC sahib has also given us a week’s time.”

After similar clashes in Gurugram in 2018, an agreement was reached between the Hindu and Muslim community to offer Namaz at 37 places. It also included the place in Sector 12A. Due to the controversy a few days ago, the administration has stopped people from offering Namaz at eight places. The protesters claim that Rohingya refugees commit crimes on the pretext of prayers in the area.