Gurugram murder case: Accused in Gurugram murder case commits suicide in jail Latest News: 4 family members hanged alive due to daughter-in-law relationship

There has been an incident of suicide on behalf of the prisoner under consideration. The matter is now being investigated. READ Also Why did India expel women diplomats from Afghanistan? The issue was raised at the all-party meeting Jagbir, SHO, Bhondsi Police Station

Retired soldier Rao Rai Singh, the main accused in four murders in Rajendra Park area, committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhondsi Jail. His body was found hanging from the skylight in the bathroom of Barrack No. 3 of Bhondsi Jail on Tuesday morning. He had tied a noose with a pot. A magisterial inquiry into the matter is underway. The matter came to light at Bhondsi Jail around 6.30 am on Tuesday. During the counting of inmates at around 30.30 am on Tuesday, the jail staff, as usual, found that prisoner Rao Rai Singh, who was lodged in Barrack No. 3, was not present.Prison staff began searching for him. When he went to find him in the bathroom of Barrack No. 3, he was hanging from an iron grill in the skylight. The straw was made from a pot around his neck. The body was brought down after informing the authorities. When the doctors were called and examined, the undertrial prisoner had died. The matter was reported to the Sessions Judge and the police station. A magisterial inquiry was then launched into the matter. When the barracks were searched in his presence, a prisoner’s notebook was found in which he had written his words in several pages, but police have not yet said whether there are any more suicide notes in it due to the magistrate’s investigation.

The incident took place on the night of 23 August.

The deceased had attacked his daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav, tenant Krishnakumar Tiwari, Krishna’s wife Anamika, daughter Surabhi and Vidhi at their house in Rajendra Park area on the night of August 23. In this, Vidhi was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, while all the others died. After the murder, he took a weapon and reached the police station. Rajendra Park police registered an FIR against the accused for four murders.

The SIT was set up to investigate the matter

The SIT was set up to investigate the case, which also arrested Rao Rai Singh and his wife. At the same time, there were constant allegations on behalf of the accused’s daughter-in-law and the tenant’s family that other people might also be involved in the case. For this, the matter should be investigated by the CBI. The family also staged a protest.

Many pages of secrecy are hidden in the prisoner’s diary

An investigation is underway into the death of Rao Rai Singh, an undertrial prisoner who hanged himself at Bhondsi Jail. The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy was conducted in the presence of Magistrate Saurabh Sharma on Tuesday and a viscera sample was sent for examination. Dr Deepak Mathur was the head of the autopsy board, but the reasons for the suicide have not yet been revealed in the case. An acquaintance of the deceased said that Rao Rai Singh used to write his diary like other prisoners. In it he writes about the reasons for his suicide. An acquaintance said that we suspect that some of the people involved in the SIT may also have names. But this notebook is not shown to us by the police. Rao Rai Singh is lodged in Bhondsi Jail while his wife Vimlesh is lodged in Jhajjar Jail.

‘Atonement was to be made from the beginning’

A SIT source investigating the case said that from the very beginning, the accused used to apologize for the murder. He used to say that I would confess before a judge in court that I had committed murder. After that, even if the court sentenced me to death, I would accept it, but he was very strong in intent and behavior and never thought he could commit suicide.

‘He was quiet in prison’

Prison DSP Charan Singh said the dead undertrial prisoner used to be very quiet even in jail. He did not talk much to anyone and remained silent most of the time. Like other prisoners, he was given writing materials by the prison management. He always ate well in prison. In prison, he pruned and cut plants as he wished. The family also went to the jail last week to visit him. If the sources were to be believed, the accused was very concerned about his son. He always said that his son was not here at the time of the incident and the police investigation revealed this, but other parties besides the police also found his son guilty in the case.