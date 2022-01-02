Gurugram Namaz row know how mood of IT Hub is deteriorating

At first glance, the posh areas like Sushant Lok, Golf Course Road, Hamilton Court and Regency Park show apathy towards the recent controversy. But a closer look clearly shows that the recent controversies have an impact here as well.

Akash Joshi.

Gurgaon, an IT hub, a posh suburb of Delhi and one of the richest cities in the country, has an almost apolitical mood. But the controversy over Friday prayers has fueled fear, prejudice and division in Gurugram’s corporate offices. However, some people are also trying to bridge this gap.

The grounds near the Westin Hotel in Gurugram have been provided for Friday prayers, but on Friday, as in recent days, there was a tense atmosphere. Abdul, who works in the salon of a mall in Gurugram, says that where will you listen to Azaan, brother. Namaz also puts life at risk. Abdul had earlier gone to offer prayers at a park near the Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, which was permitted by the government. But the two constables present there asked him to go to the grounds next to the Westin Hotel to offer prayers, citing the denial of permission.

The population of Gurgaon has increased by 74% between 2001 and 2011. The population of Gurgaon has increased significantly due to the growth of other service sectors including IT. Gurgaon has become the 56th largest city in India by population and the eighth largest city in terms of money. Its per capita income in 2020 was Rs 4.6 lakh, which is more than three times the national average of Rs 1.3 lakh. Gurgaon looks quite attractive due to its skyscrapers, malls and glittering bars. But recent controversies surrounding Friday prayers have exposed the fragility of the carefully developed apolitical Cosmopolitan.

At first glance, the posh areas like Sushant Lok, Golf Course Road, Hamilton Court and Regency Park show apathy towards the recent controversy. But a closer look reveals that a sense of foreboding has stirred even these posh areas. Anil Mehta, who recently retired as the CEO of a housing finance company, lives in the Sushant Lok area. Anil says that things have clearly not reached a critical point yet. Whatever is happening here, the division is going on all over the country. But things have not turned so bad for an employee working in a call center in Gurgaon or in a corporate one.

But a 33-year-old employee of a multinational tech and social media firm, who came to IFFCO Chowk to offer prayers, disagrees. His anger erupts on the condition of anonymity. They say I broke up with my Hindu girlfriend out of fear, stopped talking to friends and coworkers because they talk bigotry without thinking. They say that I am not religious but Friday prayers are special. This is for solidarity.

They also say that I can play video games in the office, take a break for anxiety or depression. But I can’t offer Namaz in office. What if someone lets goons into my place of residence? What if I am beaten? There is no safe place for a Muslim employee to perform Namaz in the office. Maybe it’s time to go abroad.

But T Hussain, who works as a mason, does not have the option of going abroad, Gurgaon is everything for him. T Hussain says that I came here 25 years ago from West Bengal. Many of us have made our living here, earned money, supported our families. But from last few years where I live the police is coming and asking for documents even though I am from Malda district and I have aadhar and voter id card to prove it. Also they say that nowadays when we say that we are going for namaz, there is always a little bit of fear. But there are a lot of good people here for whom we work. But nice people are afraid to help.