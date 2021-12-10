Gurugram: Slogans of Jai Shri Ram again raised in front of Muslims, CM Khattar said – Namaz will not be allowed to be offered in the open

As a warning, the Haryana Chief Minister said that offering Namaz in the open would not be allowed.

The process of nuisance that took place in Gurugram on Friday continued as before. When Muslim communities gathered in the open ground for Namaz, Hindu organizations raised slogans of Shri Ram. On the other hand, CM Manohar Lal Khattar bluntly said that this method of the Muslim community is wrong. As a warning, the Haryana Chief Minister said that offering Namaz in the open would not be allowed.

A government program came Khattar said that there was no problem for them or the government of any. If anyone has the right to worship favored. Everyone has the right to run in accordance with their religion but everyone must work tirelessly these covered. He said that the Muslims that they Go pray in the mosque. In the open field is wrong to be collected every week. The government will not allow it.

In response to a question had their say before authorities allow prayers at some point was but she went took back later. If such will everyone arbitrary open will seem to be chaotic situation. The government has no problem with Muslims. He can religious act according to your mind, but not in the open.

Gurgaon: Locals and right wing groups have occupied the site outside sector 37 police station, where namaz is offered, and parked their cars and trucks there. They claim they have gathered here to mourn the demise of CDS and other defense personnel, who were killed in a crash. Picktvitrkcom/lkrkrla7swy4y – Pavneet Singh Chadha? , (@Pb_neat) December 10, 2021

On the other hand, the ruckus that took place every Friday during Friday prayers continued this time as well. As soon as people from the Muslim community started coming to the area opposite Sector 37 police station, people from Hindu organizations occupied the place which was marked for Namaz. They also organized a meeting there in memory of Bipin Rawat. In the presence of the police, they parked the trucks at the vacant place.

Although the police was given the task of maintaining peace and order, but in the presence of the police, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram were proclaimed. Even in the earlier days, people of nearby villages have been seen creating ruckus with Hindu organizations at the places of Namaz.