Guwahati Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani in West Bengal casualties reported – Guwahati in West Bengal

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed between Domohani and Maynaguri stations in West Bengal at round 5 pm on Thursday. 4 individuals died in this accident and 50 individuals are reported to be injured. Railway and native administration have reached the spot and began reduction work.

Two groups of NDRF have additionally been deployed on the spot. Giving info, NDRF DG Atul Karwal mentioned that two groups of NDRF have been deployed. 4 individuals died and 50 individuals have been injured in this accident. Alternatively, Indian Railways has introduced Rs 5 lakh for the lifeless, Rs 1 lakh for the significantly injured and Rs 25,000 for these with minor accidents.

The railway administration has additionally issued a helpline quantity in view of the incident. Via the numbers 0361 2731622, 0361 2731623, the kinfolk of the passengers aboard this prepare can get info. Other than this, the helpline quantity 050 3466, 03564 255190 has been issued by the Alipurduar Railway Administration.

Based on the data given by the Indian Railways, 12 coaches of the prepare have been affected because of the derailment. A excessive stage railway safety inquiry has been ordered into the derailment of Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633. As quickly because the Commissioner Railway and DG Security bought the data, they left from Delhi in the direction of the spot. Round 30 ambulances have been dispatched to the spot to take the injured passengers to the hospital. Additionally, North Bengal Medical Faculty and Jalpaiguri Sub-Divisional Hospital have been placed on alert.

Prime Minister Modi took details about the incident from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. Prime Minister Modi tweeted and wrote that spoke to the Railway Minister and took inventory of the scenario in the wake of the prepare accident in West Bengal. My condolences are with the bereaved households. The injured get effectively quickly.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has additionally left for the spot. Earlier, in a tweet, the Railway Minister wrote that I’ve spoken to PM Modi and apprised him of the continuing rescue operations. I’m personally monitoring the scenario for fast rescue operations. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee additionally tweeted saying that senior officers of the state authorities, DM, SP and IG are monitoring the rescue and reduction operations. Medical amenities will likely be given to the injured on the earliest.