Guy Arrested From Hyderabad Who Threaten Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Daughter

Mumbai Police has arrested a man who threatened to rape the daughter of Team India captain Virat Kohli. Ramnagesh Alibethini, 23, was arrested by the Maharashtra Police from Hyderabad. He will be produced in a Mumbai court on Thursday. This man had changed his Twitter handle after the threat and wanted to present himself as a Pakistani citizen. The police had searched for the young man on the basis of the tweet.

Let us tell you that the Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the issue of threats to Virat’s daughter. The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women wrote on Twitter that the way the 9-month-old girl was threatened is “very shameful”. Police sources say that this person, a professional software engineer, was running unemployed these days. Earlier he has worked for a food delivery app.

For your information, let us tell you that captain Virat Kohli had to face trolls after Team India’s crushing defeat against Pakistan in the first match of the T20 World Cup. In fact, when people on social media were targeting fast bowler Mohammed Shami after the loss in the match and were questioning his religion, then Kohli came to Shami’s defense and replied to the trollers.

Meanwhile, a user started targeting Virat’s family. Many objectionable things started being written about Virat’s 8-month-old daughter. However, after this matter came to light, many users on social media have come out in support of Virat Kohli and they say that the way people of poor mentality are trolling Vamika, it is completely wrong and disgusting. Strict action should be taken against such people.

Many people also said that the decision of her parents to keep Vamika away from social media is very right, because here people start speaking anything without thinking.