GW Manish Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021



Free Fire has an infinite viewers in India, accumulating huge numbers. This has additional led to the expansion of streaming and content material creation on platforms like YouTube. GW Manish is an up-and-coming Indian YouTuber who usually makes movies associated to this outstanding BR title.

He boasts an infinite subscriber depend of over 1.29 million. Within the final 30 days, he has gained 352 thousand subscribers and 50.49 million views.

This text appears to be like at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and extra.

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 663844446.

Lifetime stats

GW Manish has competed in 4239 squad video games and has bettered his foes in 572, akin to a win price of 13.49%. He has gathered 9207 kills, managing a K/D ratio of two.51.

Other than this, the content material creator appeared in 3930 duo matches and has come out on prime on 366 events, sustaining a win share of 9.31%. With 8432 frags, he has a K/D ratio of two.37.

The YouTuber has additionally featured in 1341 solo video games and has a win tally of 61, retaining a win ratio of 4.54%. Within the course of, he collected 2117 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.65.

Ranked stats

GW Manish has participated in 41 squad matches in the present ranked season and has 12 first-place finishes, resulting in a win share of 29.26%. With a K/D ratio of 6.31, he has 183 frags.

In the meantime, he has a single win in the 12 duo video games, akin to a win ratio of 8.33%. In these matches, he has 38 kills for a K/D ratio of three.45.

Notice: The stats in this text had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to vary because the YouTuber continues to play extra video games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

GW Manish began his journey in content material creation round a 12 months and a half in the past, and the oldest video dates again to November 2019. On the time of writing, he has 373 movies and 147 million views mixed.

As talked about above, he has 1.29 million subscribers. Readers can click on right here to go to his channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click on right here.

