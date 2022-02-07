GWU president ‘personally offended’ by art slamming China’s human rights record, removed from campus



The newly elected President George Washington University He was “personally offended” by the art posted around the college campus condemning China’s human rights abuses.

Mark Wrighton, president of George Washington University, wrote in an email, “Please be aware that I am personally offended by the poster.

“I, too, am sorry for this horrific incident and we will try to determine who is responsible.”

A screenshot of the email was posted on Twitter by the artist behind the posters, known only as Badiukao. He is a Chinese-born political cartoonist who often uses his work to criticize the Chinese Communist Party.

Beijing Olympics to re-examine China’s human rights violations, international violations

The industry aimed to monitor the Uyghur genocide, the persecution of Tibet and Hong Kong, the coronavirus and the Chinese.

In one poster, the words “Beijing 2022” are surrounded by images of Chinese athletes, including one snowboarding on a security camera, another participating in a curling competition with an image of a coronavirus molecule, an athlete holding a shotgun, a Uyghur flag, and a Athletes are doing ice skating which looks like blood depicting the Hong Kong flag.

FBI director warns of Chinese threat ‘more shameless’, ‘more harmful than ever’

According to Badiukao, the posters were designed as “a full-scale campaign to boycott the Beijing Olympics.”

Badiukao told Gadget Clock Digital in a live message on Twitter on Monday, “As an artist, it is my duty to use art to discuss important issues of our time.” “As the birth of China [person]It is my duty to help my people in China to fight against CCP oppression.

“Silence is a complication. I must speak,” he said.

Badiukao also said he could not reveal who sent him the screenshot of Wrighton’s reported email but gave an indication. WeChat group for The George Washington Chinese Cultural Association further stated that “the new president of the university said he was personally annoyed to see the poster.”

The posters first appeared on campus last Thursday, according to WeChat Group. All of them have been removed and posted without proper school permission.

“Some Chinese students saw the posters and engaged in heated discussions on social media platforms,” ​​a message from the WeChat group said, adding that some disgruntled students contacted the school’s police department for an investigation.

Wrighton was elected president of George Washington University last month, after serving as interim president in 2021.

Olympic US-born figure skater represents China

The school’s president said in a statement Monday that he had “reacted quickly” to concerns about the industry and that his response was “wrong.” He added that there was no investigation into the industry and that he supported “freedom of speech”.

“At the time, and without further ado about the source or intent of the posters, I quickly responded to the student, writing that I was also concerned. University staff also responded to confirm that the posters had been removed. These responses were incorrect. But I should have taken more time to understand the whole situation before commenting, “Wrighton said in a statement sent to Gadget Clock.

“I have since learned from our university scholars that the posters were designed by a Chinese-Australian artist, Badiukao, and they are critical of Chinese policy. Understandably, I do not view these posters as racist; they are political statements.”

“Mr. Wrighton is not an ignorant person. And of course he is not innocent after this story,” Badiukao told Gadget Clock. “Perhaps his close ties to CCP and RMB overshadowed his love for students and human rights.”

Critics of Wrighton’s comments have been voiced on social media, including by the Chinese director of Human Rights Watch in China, who asked why Wrighton “supports the suppression of #academicfrium.”

China has long been criticized for its human rights record, and the Olympics, which began in Beijing last week, will shed new light on China’s abuse.

“When it comes to the Beijing Olympics, they plan to show the world that they are the world’s new superpower, and as you have identified, if everything goes smoothly after the Olympics, they will take Taiwan. And when they take Taiwan, then Former United Nations Ambassador Nicki Haley recently spoke on The Glen Beck Program.

Top Republicans in the House have called on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees to keep U.S. athletes safe during the Games and to warn them about China’s human rights abuses. The FBI, however, warned U.S. athletes to leave their personal cellphones at home and to keep social media off while in the country.