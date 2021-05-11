Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Sujan Mistri, in any other case recognized as Gyan Sujan, is considered one of mainly probably the most recognizable figures in the Indian Free Fire group. He runs a widespread channel referred to as Gyan Gaming, which at show cloak has 9.6 million subscribers.

Within the closing 30 days, his YouTube has gained 600,000 subscribers and 125 million views. This textual content appears to be like at his Free Fire ID, stats, Okay/D ratio, and various puny print.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has featured in 17962 squad video video games and has bettered his foes in 6445, holding a accumulate share of 35.88%. He has amassed 62280 kills, upholding a Okay/D ratio of 5.41.

At the moment, he has 2131 appearances in the duo mode and has 495 first-fret finishes, which comes the final variety all the way down to a accumulate value of 23.22%. With 5805 frags, he has a Okay/D ratio of three.55.

Gyan Gaming has moreover performed 1383 solo matches and has strategy out on excessive on 159 situations, changing to a accumulate ratio of 11.49%. Within the method, he has bagged 2328 kills, managing a Okay/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has competed in 21 squad matches and has peaceful 60 kills at a Okay/D ratio of two.86.

CS Occupation

Gyan Sujan has performed 658 Battle Squad video video games and has 343 victories, having a accumulate share of 52.13%. With a KDA of 1.32, he has 3214 frags.

Pronounce: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re space to alternate because the announce materials creator continues to play additional video video games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Earlier, Gyan Gaming feeble to create announce materials linked to Battle of Clans however later switched to Garena Free Fire. Over that period, he has garnered an monumental fan unfavorable on the platform. On the second, he has 1864 motion pictures and 1.20 billion views blended.

Readers can click on proper right here to seek the advice of together with his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

