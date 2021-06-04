Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots and stats in June 2021

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is a famed Free Fire practice materials creator from India. He makes movies related to the sport on his YouTube channel, titled “Gyan Gaming.”

Gyan Sujan these days crossed the 10-million subscriber designate on the channel.

This text seems to be prefer to be at Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and completely different stats.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has performed 18111 squad video games and has secured 6506 victories, making his delay cost of 35.92%. With 63267 kills and 18057 headshots in these fits, he has a K/D ratio of 5.45 and a headshot cost of 28.54%.

The YouTuber has gained 496 of the 2135 duo fits that he has performed, translating to a delay cost of 23.23%. He bagged 5817 frags in this mode, out of which 1512 are headshots. This makes his K/D ratio and headshot cost 3.55 and 25.99%, respectively.

Gyan Sujan has moreover performed 1386 solo video games and has gained on 159 circumstances, sustaining a delay cost of 11.47%. He has 2331 kills and 708 headshots in these fits, with a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot cost of 30.37%.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has performed 170 squad fits in doubtlessly essentially the most up-to-date ranked season and has 61 Booyahs to his title, translating to a delay cost of 35.88%. He has 1046 kills and 310 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 9.60 and a headshot cost of 29.64%.

When it entails the ranked duo mode, the practice materials creator has performed 2 video games and has secured a single delay, sustaining a delay cost of fifty.00%. With a K/D ratio of 12.00 and a headshot cost of 33.33%, he has 12 kills and 4 headshots in these fits.

Gyan Sujan has moreover performed a single ranked solo match nevertheless is but to protected a delay or execute.

Camouflage: The stats listed right here have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to commerce as a result of the practice materials creator continues to play extra video games in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan has been creating practice materials on YouTube for 3 and a half of years. He on the originate made movies related to Conflict of Clans nevertheless later switched to Free Fire.

The favored streamer at present has 1900 movies on his YouTube channel with 1.28 billion views. Readers can click on on right here to verify with with the channel.

Gyan Sujan’s social media handles

Proper listed below are the hyperlinks to Gyan Sujan’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click on right here.

Fb: Click on right here.

Discord server: Click on right here.

