Gymnast Ivan Kuliak wears ‘Z’ at podium in apparent show of support for Russian forces, FIG condemns actions



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Gymnast Ivan Kuliak stunned officials and fans on Sunday when he appeared in Doha, Qatar, to support Russian forces invading Ukraine at the Apparatus World Cup.

Kuliak, a 20-year-old artistic gymnast from Kaluga, Russia, finished third in parallel bars at the event and joined Ukrainian Ilya Kovtun and Kazakh Milad Karimi on the podium. Kuliak was seen playing a “Z” on his chest in support of the Russian military.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Some tanks and other vehicles were marked with white “Z” as Russian forces began entering the country last month. The symbol is said to be a friendly vehicle for Russian forces.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has condemned the clear demonstration of support.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“The International Gymnastics Federation has confirmed that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary action against male artistic gymnast Evan Culiac (RUS) after his heinous behavior at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar,” FIG said in a statement.

“FIG has taken further action against Russia and Belarus since March 4, 2017. From March 7, 2022. Officials, including Russian and Belarusian athletes and judges, are not allowed to participate in FIG competitions or FIG-approved competitions.”

Gymnastics, curling add to the sports ban of Russian athletes

The Gymnastics Federation has already condemned Russia and Belarus for their attacks.

FIG says Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned indefinitely from competitions starting March 7. An event is set for March 10-13 in Azerbaijan.

The FIG would like to emphasize that these exceptional and urgent measures have been decided and enacted in the light of the above-mentioned extraordinary circumstances. Fighting against, “the organization said Friday.

“Russian and Belarusian citizens who are members of the FIG Executive Committee or members of the FIG Technical Committee are not affected by this measure when they exercise their powers as FIG authorities.”