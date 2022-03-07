Sports

Gymnast Ivan Kuliak wears ‘Z’ at podium in apparent show of support for Russian forces, FIG condemns actions

Gymnast Ivan Kuliak stunned officials and fans on Sunday when he appeared in Doha, Qatar, to support Russian forces invading Ukraine at the Apparatus World Cup.

Kuliak, a 20-year-old artistic gymnast from Kaluga, Russia, finished third in parallel bars at the event and joined Ukrainian Ilya Kovtun and Kazakh Milad Karimi on the podium. Kuliak was seen playing a “Z” on his chest in support of the Russian military.

This handout photo, published by the Ukrainian Emergency Services, shows a burnt car in front of a damaged City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

(Ukrainian Emergency Services via AP)

Some tanks and other vehicles were marked with white “Z” as Russian forces began entering the country last month. The symbol is said to be a friendly vehicle for Russian forces.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has condemned the clear demonstration of support.

“The International Gymnastics Federation has confirmed that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary action against male artistic gymnast Evan Culiac (RUS) after his heinous behavior at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar,” FIG said in a statement.

A protester holds one "With" During a rally in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 4, 2022, organized by Serbian right-wing organizations in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sign banners referring to Russian tanks marked in the letter. Around 1,000 Serbian ultra-nationalist supporters marched in Belgrade in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During a rally in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 4, 2022, organized by Serbian right-wing groups in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a protester holds a “Z” sign banner, referring to the Russian tank marked in the letter. Thousands of Serbian ultra-nationalists marched in Belgrade in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
(Getty Images via Milos Miskov / Anadolu Agency)

“FIG has taken further action against Russia and Belarus since March 4, 2017. From March 7, 2022. Officials, including Russian and Belarusian athletes and judges, are not allowed to participate in FIG competitions or FIG-approved competitions.”

The Gymnastics Federation has already condemned Russia and Belarus for their attacks.

FIG says Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned indefinitely from competitions starting March 7. An event is set for March 10-13 in Azerbaijan.

The FIG would like to emphasize that these exceptional and urgent measures have been decided and enacted in the light of the above-mentioned extraordinary circumstances. Fighting against, “the organization said Friday.

“Russian and Belarusian citizens who are members of the FIG Executive Committee or members of the FIG Technical Committee are not affected by this measure when they exercise their powers as FIG authorities.”

