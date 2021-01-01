Gyroidite Scavenger Hunt in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – Everything you need to know

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is currently seeing a very successful summer event, called the Gyroidite Scavenger Hunt. The third installment of this event is finally here, and it is far less challenging than the previous ones, which required players to interact with friends and do other things.The Gyroidite Scavenger Hunt #3 has a host of jelly-themed clothing and furniture as rewards, which they must craft using special jelly-themed gyroidite that they will have to collect from their island.As the weather gets warmer, it’s important to just kick back and relax! So here’s a cool, comfortable room filled with all sorts of plant life! pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/rffbP17RNK— Pocket_camp (@Pocket_Camp) July 20, 2021For this hunt, players will simply have to collect gyroidites from their Animal Crossing island within the time period of the hunt. The event begins on July 19th and continues till July 30th. Within this ten day time period, players have to collect as many gyroidites as possible. Evidently, the event is quite simple in nature.However, there is the obvious question of where players can find these gyroidites. This article will help players understand the locations of these gyroidites so they can collect the maximum number possible.Where can players find gyroidites in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp?There are about three key places where players of Animal Crossing can find gyroidites.First, they can search the campground thoroughly for gyroidites. They will usually be present at the campground, except for the campsite, so make sure to look thoroughly so that you can collect maximum gyroidites. Also, don’t miss out on the Market place. Making multiple rounds might help, as gyroidites respawn throughout the day. Gyroidite Scavenger Hunt event in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (Image via Perfectly Nintendo)Campsite villagers can also be of assistance here. Players must make sure they interact with every campsite villager that comes to speak with them. They might get gyroidites in return for just greeting the villagers and interacting with them. Finally, players should also make sure to check out Shovelstrike Quarry, as they will surely get gyroidites there. Although the number may not be as high as during the holiday season, it’s still an easy way to load up on gyroidites.Players must remember that gyroidites keep respawning throughout the day, so this event is really not that challenging at all. Gyroidites respawn every ten minutes, and players can collect up to 10 gyroidites every time they spawn.Therefore, if players time their rounds correctly, completing this challenge should be a piece of cake. Happy hunting!Also Read: Redd’s art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply