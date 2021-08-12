H.H.S. Will Require its Health Workers to Get the Covid Vaccine

The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it would take more than 25,000 health workers – including contractors and volunteers – to receive coronavirus vaccines, becoming the latest federal agency to put implement such a mandate.

The HHS requirement goes beyond President Biden’s announcement last month that federal civilian workers should either be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask wear and limits official trips. HHS employees will not have the option to decline the vaccine and get tested regularly instead, though the department has said it will go through the process for other vaccine requirements, which allow medical exemptions and religious.

Members of the Indian Health Service and the National Institutes of Health who work in federally run facilities and care for patients, and the US Public Health Service, a commissioned body of physicians headed by the surgeon general, are subject to the requirement, the mentioned department. These health workers are already required to receive influenza and other vaccines.

“We are looking at all possible means to increase vaccinations to ensure the safety of more people,” Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “And demanding that our HHS healthcare workers get vaccinated will protect our federal workers, and the patients and people they serve.”