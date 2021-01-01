Hackers enter your WhatsApp chat: Reveal! Your WhatsApp chat was being read, hackers took full advantage of this error, listen to the company’s cleanliness – security vulnerabilities in the WhatsApp image filter function let hackers check the details of your chat

Checkpoint Research (CPR) says it has discovered a security flaw in WhatsApp’s image filter function that attackers can use to read sensitive information and that it has now been fixed by the messaging platform. “CPR revealed a security flaw in WhatsApp that an attacker could take advantage of to read sensitive information from WhatsApp memory,” CPR said in a statement.

It said the fault was in WhatsApp’s image filter function, and during their research study, CPR discovered that switching to different filters on the created GIF files caused WhatsApp to crash.



Thus information is stolen

The report states that- “CPR identified one of the crashes as memory corruption. CPR immediately reported the problem to WhatsApp, dubbed the fault CVE-2020-1910, as a read and write problem.” Explained in detail. “To take advantage of the errors, the hacker must apply a specific image filter to the specially created image and send the resulting image.

WhatsApp is an attractive target for attackers

Checkpoint Head of Products Insecurity Research Oded Vanunu said: “With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp can be an attractive target for attackers. Once we find a security flaw we immediately send our findings to WhatsApp. WhatsApp is safe for users around the world. “

Constantly working with security researchers – WhatsApp

When contacted by a WhatsApp spokesperson, the company regularly works with security researchers to “improve the many ways WhatsApp protects people’s messages and we appreciate the work done by Checkpoint for us.” To check every corner of the app. “People should have no doubt that WhatsApp is working on end-to-end encryption to ensure that people’s messages remain secure,” the spokesman said.