Hackers Steal Saudi Aramko Data Demands 5 Crors Dollar In Cryptocurren

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, said that our operations have not been affected by this leak and our security is completely safe.

New Delhi. Governments may not recognize cryptocurrency, but criminals are using it fiercely. Hackers stole data from Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer. The hackers are now demanding $50 million (about Rs 375 crore in Indian currency) cryptocurrency from Aramco as a ransom. Giving information on this issue, the company said that the data has not been stolen from our system, it may have been leaked through some contractor of the company. However, the company did not say through which contractor this data was stolen. The company said that our operations have not been affected by the data leak, and our security is completely secure.

One terabyte of data stolen

According to media reports, data of about one terabyte (1024 GB) size of the company has been stolen. Giving this information on the darknet, the hackers said that in the event of not getting 50 million dollars, this data will be deleted.

So far this year there have been cyber attacks on many companies.

In May, 100GB of data was stolen by a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline Company. The company had to pay a ransom of $4.4 million to protect the data, and this has happened not once, but twice. The computer network of JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company, was hacked in May 2021. In return, the company had to pay bitcoins equal to $11 million.

It is not that these attacks happened only on non-technology companies, but companies like Microsoft and the US government are also not safe from it. In April this year, data of 500 million active users was leaked on LinkedIn. After this, in July last month, there were reports of data leak of 500 million users.

American IT company Solar Winds was hacked and the company’s systems were used to spy on the US government. In this way hackers are making money by targeting big companies.