Hackers Stole $320 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency in DeFi Warmhole

Hackers stole crypto currency worth around Rs 2400 crore from DeFi platform. It is being described as the world’s fourth largest crypto robbery.

Technology has its pros and cons. In today’s era, where people are moving towards crypto currency, cyber security is also an important issue. In the same sequence, a news has come to light in the case of cryptocurrency theft, where hackers stole $ 320 million (about Rs 2400 crore) of cryptocurrency from the DeFi platform.

There has been a big setback for the DeFi sector, which is growing rapidly in the field of crypto. Giving information in this regard on Twitter, Warmhole said that 120,000 units of a version of Ether have been used from his account. Let us tell you that Ether is considered to be the second largest cryptocurrency in the world. Also, Warmhole is a platform that allows one crypto network to connect with another and share information.

Warmhole has offered a $10 million reward to hackers in exchange for the cryptocurrency theft. At the same time, the London-based block chain firm said that the hackers had created around 94,000 tokens, which were later converted into Ethereum. In the last one year, there has been a huge jump in the incidents of robbery and forgery in the DeFi sector. Earlier this year, hackers tried to break the chain at DeFi’s company Qubit Finance. The cyberattack caused $80 million in damage to the DeFi network.

Warmhole said after the incident that he was working on a backup of the network. Indeed, DeFi platforms reportedly allow customers to lend or take loans and save in cryptocurrency. However, in this entire process traditional medium like banking finance is bypassed.

At the same time, Chainalysis reported in its annual crypto crime report with figures that the transaction volume in the DeFi network had increased to 912 percent in the year 2021. Also huge cash has been invested in DeFi network’s sites, which clearly shows that users are showing interest in cryptocurrencies.

In addition, experts believe that the design and coding of the DeFi network are flawed, due to which hackers have been targeting DeFi continuously since 2021. Notably, in August last year, hackers stole over $61 million worth of digital coins from the POLY network. It is considered to be the biggest crypto loot ever. In addition, two major Japanese networks were also robbed of more than $ 50 million in 2014 and 2018.