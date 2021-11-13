Hackers Target Newfoundland’s Health Care System

In short, it was a cyber attack that theoretically affected everyone in the province.

But luckily we know what happened or what is going on to remedy it. The government of Premier Andrew Fury, who is also an orthopedic surgeon, will not even describe the diversity of cyber attacks.

Newfoundland Health Minister John Haggie told a news conference on Wednesday: “We advise world-class experts not to say anything. Also, the government will not disclose the experts brought by the province to solve its problem.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, without disclosing its source, reported that the shutdown was the latest in a string of ransomware attacks that have killed other health-related organizations, corporations and governments during the epidemic. Such attacks developed almost a decade ago. Bitcoin usually involves attacks outside Russia, seizing control of data on unsecured computer systems, encrypting it, and then threatening to destroy it without a ransom.

Three hospitals in Ontario were the victims of such attacks in October 2019. They have disrupted individuals’ personal computers and created a shortage of diesel and jet fuel in the United States earlier this year when the pipeline company fell victim to hackers.