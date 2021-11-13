Hackers Target Newfoundland’s Health Care System
For months now, Newfoundland and Labrador residents have had to deal with canceled or delayed medical procedures and visits. For a long time – like people in the rest of Canada and around the world – their plight was due to epidemics.
But recently, the problem has come from a new source – a catastrophic cyber attack. Oct. 30 The system crashed on. On Friday, four health officials in the province were predicting that treatment delays and interruptions would begin to decrease on Monday, although they would remain in some emergency departments and not all alternative surgery and chemotherapy treatments would return. To normalize.
And this week, the province revealed that the attack was worse than previously reported. On Friday, Provincial Justice Minister John Hogan said information from three local health authority staff members had been stolen. Two days ago, officials said the personal information of patients and healthcare workers, some of which was related to health, was “accessed” during the attack.
In short, it was a cyber attack that theoretically affected everyone in the province.
But luckily we know what happened or what is going on to remedy it. The government of Premier Andrew Fury, who is also an orthopedic surgeon, will not even describe the diversity of cyber attacks.
Newfoundland Health Minister John Haggie told a news conference on Wednesday: “We advise world-class experts not to say anything. Also, the government will not disclose the experts brought by the province to solve its problem.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, without disclosing its source, reported that the shutdown was the latest in a string of ransomware attacks that have killed other health-related organizations, corporations and governments during the epidemic. Such attacks developed almost a decade ago. Bitcoin usually involves attacks outside Russia, seizing control of data on unsecured computer systems, encrypting it, and then threatening to destroy it without a ransom.
Three hospitals in Ontario were the victims of such attacks in October 2019. They have disrupted individuals’ personal computers and created a shortage of diesel and jet fuel in the United States earlier this year when the pipeline company fell victim to hackers.
I spoke with Nicholas Peppernott, an assistant professor of computer science and computer engineering at the University of Toronto. Although he is an internationally recognized cybersecurity and privacy expert, he is not one of Newfoundland’s advisers and has no knowledge of his situation.
“I don’t know why they don’t give more information,” he said. “But even if they are conservative about how to predict whether a person has been affected by a leak of information, they should give a warning to those who are potentially affected.”
Computer networks of provincial and regional health care systems in Canada are particularly vulnerable to hackers because they usually contain a large number of outdated “legacy” software systems, said Professor Papernott.
“They carry vulnerabilities that have been patched into new systems but can still be exploited because these systems are too old to maintain current security standards,” he said.
Increasing the risk means working from home, he said, on a large scale. Many governments and corporations have not yet addressed the security risks posed by remote access, failing to provide additional security measures such as two-component identification or training employees to detect malicious emails.
Newfoundland’s confusion seems to be the biggest disruption seen in any health system in Canada. But other governments are not immune to major cyber attacks. Ten years ago, after the cyber attack, workers in the federal government’s finance department and its treasury board were without Internet access for months.
That same year, the Communications Security Establishment, a highly secretive secret service, was disbanded and an independent agency was formed. It currently operates the Canadian Center for Cyber Security, which, among other things, seeks and provides security advice to Canadian governments and corporations.
In an email, the agency’s spokesman, Ryan Foreman, told me that “there has been an increase in cyber threats related to the Kovid-19 epidemic, including threats to the country’s leading healthcare and medical research facilities,” and Is working.
The cybersecurity agency confirmed that it was providing Newfoundland with digital forensic services, data recovery and general guidance. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are also investigating the attack.
But what exactly is going on there? The spokesman wrote: “For operational security reasons, we cannot comment further on the nature of our assistance to the province.”
The land border between Canada and the United States reopened this week, and Canadian snowbirds poured into it. However, the need for Canada’s covid test has dampened the excitement of day trips. Separately this week, Health Canada allowed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shots and anyone over the age of 18 to move forward to expand eligibility.
Tracy Deere was just 12 years old in 1990 when she fell out of a car while driving out of Kansatek First Nation after being stoned and racially abused by a white mob. Ms. Deere, director of the film Mohawk, discusses with Laurel Greber how she turned her experience of the Oka Crisis into a fictional version of “Beans”, her first descriptive feature, which was declared Best Picture at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards and more than 20 on the Film Festival circuit. Prizes are collected.
Skyler Williams, an iron worker from the Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario who helped organize the weather protest last weekend in Toronto, has some time for the United Nations Global Climate Summit in Glasgow overtime on Friday: “I think we are wasting time. , Money, resources, all these leaders to fly to all these weather things, environmental things.
A missing girl in North Carolina was rescued due to a hand signal developed in Canada.
A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa, and has been reporting on Canada for the New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow her on Twitter at ianrausten.
