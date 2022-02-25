Hacking collective Anonymous appears to declare war on Putin after Russia invades Ukraine



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Anonymous, an international hacking group that has carried out cyber attacks against governments and corporations, has declared war on Putin and Russia over attacks in Ukraine.

The Twitter account “YourAnonNews”, which boasts of 6.5 million followers, announced on Thursday that the hacking group was “currently engaged in a campaign against the Russian Federation.”

“We want the Russian people to understand that we know it is difficult for them to speak out against their dictator for fear of reprisals,” said the decentralized hacking group.

“We, collectively, want only peace in the world. We want a future for all humanity. So, when people around the world are tearing your internet providers to pieces, it is important to understand that this is entirely directed at the actions of the Russian government and Putin.”

RT.com, a Russian government-funded media outlet that the U.S. State Department describes as “an important element of Russia’s confusion and propaganda ecosystem,” said it was targeted in what appears to be a widespread denial-of-service (DDoS). Attack

A DDoS attack is a concerted effort to knock a website offline by flooding it with traffic.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The websites of the Kremlin and the lower house of the State Duma were also occasionally unavailable on Thursday, possibly due to a DDoS attack.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry officials on Thursday morning requested help from hackers in the country to strengthen their cyber security defenses, Reuters reports.

Yeger Aushev, co-founder of a Kiev-based cybersecurity company, told the news outlet that offensive volunteers would conduct digital espionage against Russian forces, while defensive volunteers would help protect the country’s infrastructure.

Several Ukrainian government websites were attacked by DDoS on Thursday as Russian troops approached Kiev.

The U.S. government is preparing for a possible cyber attack on the country’s financial institutions, a Homeland Security official told Fox Business on Thursday.