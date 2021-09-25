Had applied for government job in Railways, know how far it has reached

Candidates who have applied for Government Jobs in Railway are waiting for their Computer Based Test 1 CBT 1. More than 2 crore candidates had applied for the RRB Group D recruitment. More than one lakh posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. The Computer Based Test will be conducted in several phases. Earlier the CBT 1 of RRB NTPC was also conducted in multiple phases. In the same way the exam will be conducted for the recruitment of RRB Group D.

Firstly the schedule of the exam and the date of issue of admit card will be issued for the candidates. candidates who have RRB Group D Admit card will be issued to those who have successfully applied for the exam, for appearing in the computer based test. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the examination on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.

