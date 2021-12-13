Had promised Ganga Maiya, cleaned the pockets of the poor-labourers – the former IAS was upset on PM Modi who reached Kashi, people also started commenting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Varanasi on a two-day visit. On reaching Varanasi, PM Modi first reached the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple called Kotwal of Kashi to seek blessings. PM Modi offered prayers. There has been a slight change in PM Modi’s schedule. He was earlier going to go to Kaal Bhairav ​​temple at 12 o’clock but later a program was made to visit Kaal Bhairav ​​temple first. PM Modi was given a grand welcome here.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted PM Modi. He wrote in the tweet, ‘Ganga Maiya was promised, farmers, laborers, the poor’s pockets were cleared.’ People are also having different reactions on this. One user wrote, ‘This tour has been done thoughtfully. Baba Vishwanath has started remembering as soon as the elections are coming in UP. User Akash Pandey wrote, ‘Once you put on the glasses of blind devotees, you will also feel Kashi Kyoto.’ User Tinku Mandi wrote, ‘My India will be great and everyone will develop with everyone.’

User Anurag Singh tweeted, ‘The government has made it clear that for three more years it will fool the public. This government is selling the country in the hands of industrialists and God is being remembered to divert attention. User Gunja wrote, ‘You first look at your pocket. Because you don’t fall into any of these categories. You have served in the post of IAS. Don’t be such a fool.’ A user named Atul Yadav wrote, ‘Ideologically and politically hacking the people of Kashi.’

The elder wore a turban: When PM Modi got off the cruise and left for Kashi Vishwanath, he was welcomed by showering flowers on the way. During this, an elderly man wanted to wear Modi’s turban out of the crowd. The security personnel stopped them but the PM himself wore the turban from the hands of the elderly. After that smiled and folded hands in front of the elder. On the other hand the elders were also looking very happy seeing this moment. During this, PM Modi’s convoy was also welcomed by showering flowers.