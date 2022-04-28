Had the right team been formed, Mumbai Indians would not have longed for victory.

Charanpal Singh Sobti

The question which is the most discussed in IPL these days – What has happened to the Mumbai Indians team? After all, what went wrong is that this season, he is yearning to win in one match. Losses in the first eight matches of the season – at least the Mumbai Indians team is not recognized for such a record.

He lost his eighth match of this season to Lucknow team on 24 April and next match is to be played against Rajasthan Royals on 30 April. These intervening days are definitely a relief for him and will give the team’s think tank a chance to think about what went wrong this season. Will give players a chance to recharge their hybrid batteries, forgetting the disappointment of frequent defeats.

Other other teams are playing better cricket – it can be comforting to say the reason but in this big auction season, when the whole team had a chance to build afresh and of their choice, why didn’t Mumbai Indians get such a team? That they too would have won the match by playing better. The failure of a champion team to qualify for the playoff rounds in a season is not a rare event in any sport, but here the question has become a win.

Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in the history of IPL, said after Mumbai Indians’ fifth title win – it is not rocket science. We have worked very hard to strike the right team balance with these players. All these players were available for all the teams but but we invested in them from the beginning and we believed in them. Why are these golden words of Rohit Sharma not applicable to this season’s team? Let us look at some of the facts which can be said to be responsible for this condition of the team:

Now the shortcomings have come to the fore and it seems Mumbai has made the most imbalanced team in the 10-team IPL. For this he himself is to blame. Spending Rs 15.25 crore for Ishaan Kishan is good for headlines, but after spending more than Rs 23 crore on Kishan and injured Jofra Archer together, the team became completely hysterical and did not have enough money left in their purse to have a balanced team. Make.

Ishaan Kishan is a great player but not a player to spend 15.25 crores. If you take a look at their XI in the IPL 2020 final, the difference becomes apparent: Quinton de Kock (500 runs/cracking opener), the Pandya brothers – both bat and ball masters and the perfect powerplay bowler Trent Boult – someone like this is not in the team.

Barring Tilak Verma, he does not have any player who can see that Mumbai Indians have recognized the right talent. The condition in this season is that for the first time in its 15-year IPL history, only two foreign players played matches. This imbalance ruined the team.

Reason in the eyes of Rohit Sharma: The team’s poor batting caused the most damage. Match against Lucknow Super Giants – Their captain KL Rahul’s century in Mumbai’s 36-run defeat while Rohit Sharma’s 39 was the top score for the Mumbai team. Opening to middle over and then pinch hitting – nothing is going on. Somebody needs to play a longer innings. Rohit feels that the way they are losing matches – not being able to be the core team is the most responsible and all of them have lost their best form.

What Coach Mahela Jayawardene Says: The last match loss to Lucknow Super Giants forced coach Mahela Jayawardene to believe that some changes were needed. They are also concerned about star opener Ishan Kishan’s steep fall in form. Kishan started with a fifty in the first two matches but then went on to score 14, 26, 3,13, 0 and 8. Mumbai bought Kishan back in the IPL auction for Rs 15.25 crore.

Captain Rohit Sharma is also not in form – 153 runs in first 8 matches, average 20 and strike rate not even 130. Has the pressure of captaincy of Team India snatched away batsman Rohit Sharma? Similarly, Kieron Pollard’s cricket was very bad – just 115 runs and 3 wickets in 8 innings. They were expecting a cricketer to replace Hardik and Krunal in the team but that idea didn’t work. He did not fit in the role of a finisher this season. Fielders are dropping catches, bowlers not taking wickets at the right time and even the team’s best bowling bet, Jasprit Bumrah, is bland – 5 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 7.54.

So overall, Mumbai Indians has not yet seen a team involved in the IPL party this season. The hope of a place in the last four is over – now the discussion is that when will the first win? Rohit Sharma admitted that the season is over for his team and the season has not been as he wanted. The team will return provided only one player becomes an example – like Lokesh Rahul for Lucknow and Hardik for Gujarat. This will be the return of the team. It is good that the team owners have not lost faith in the team yet – otherwise things would have been worse. Incidentally, almost the same players are to be followed for the next two seasons as well and it would not be a surprise if the team’s coaching staff is seen paying the price.