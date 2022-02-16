Hagerty seeks GAO opinion on Biden effort to end ‘Remain-in-Mexico,’ opening door for Congress to block



First in Fox: Sen. Bill Hagerte, R-Ten., Wrote in the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Wednesday seeking an opinion on whether the Biden administration is subject to a Memo Congressional Review Act issued to end the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP). – That means Congress can vote to block the administration.

“Given the continuing record-breaking number of border crossings and the consequent impact on federal, state and local governments and the American people, it is important that Congress has the opportunity to consider the memorandum in a timely manner under CRA provisions, if they apply,” Hager told GAO Comptroller. General Jean wrote to Dodaro in a letter.

The MPP, known as the “Remain-in-Mexico” policy, is a Trump-era program that repatriates migrants crossing the southern border to Mexico for the duration of their trial. It was a cornerstone of the Trump administration’s efforts to end “catch-and-release” through which immigrants were let inside.

Proponents say the program, which has set up court tents in places along the border, has restored order to the asylum process and discouraged illegal immigration. Critics say the program was brutal and that migrants risked violence and abduction while camping in Mexico.

Biden went on to unveil the policy after entering the administration office, but a federal court found it to be illegal and ordered its reinstatement, a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court. The administration has since unwittingly reinstated the program in accordance with the order, but has also issued a memo to end the program legally.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas said in an October memo that the MPP “probably contributed to the decline in immigration flows.”

“But it has done so by imposing substantial and unreasonable humanitarian costs on those who suffered losses while waiting in Mexico,” he said.

Hagerty is asking GAO whether the memo is eligible for review under the Congressional Review Act – a law that gives Congress the power to overturn a federal regime in certain circumstances. If the GAO finds that a rule should have been submitted to Congress first, lawmakers can bring it to a vote to overturn it.

The CRA defines a rule as “the whole or part of an agency’s statement of general or special applicability and future impact designed to describe the requirements for implementing, interpreting or determining a law or policy or the organization, method or practice of an organization”. There are some exceptions, including the rules and procedures of the organization that do not significantly affect others outside the agency.

Hager argues that it meets the definition of a rule, and notes the significant costs involved in ending the program – including past legal inquiries that closing MPPs would increase healthcare and other such costs for states.

A GAO spokesman told Gadget Clock that it would take time for the office to review Hager’s request and, as a result, no decision has yet been made on whether to issue an opinion.

Hager wrote a letter to Biden in February last year urging him not to close the program and predicting that doing so, along with his other border policies, would lead to a huge influx of immigrants – a prediction that will be implemented as the numbers increase in the spring. And summer

“Once it becomes abundantly clear that the border is open, tens of thousands and thousands more will follow,” he warned the president.