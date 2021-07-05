HAGO 4.2.6 APK for Android – Download



HAGO is a social gaming app that works by matching online players who can play different games within the app. It also comes with a chat room and short video platform all built into one app. This app lets users discover friends, play games, host ‘voice parties’, and earn real rewards in the form of mobile recharges, shopping vouchers, and in some cases smartphones and bikes.

There are more than 80 games that you can play on HAGO in a single or multi-player format. Popular games include Knife Hit, Brain Quiz, Juice Slash, Ludo, Snakes & Ladders, Crazy Taxi, Sheep Fight, Rummy, and others. The games work in the form of streaks and will keep you engaged with your opponent after you win or lose a game.

Downloading HAGO and making friends

Hago is available to download easily in APK format. Just click the download button above to download the APK file. Once the download finishes just install the APK file on your mobile and you will be good to go. The Hago app pits you against other players you can easily send them friend requests to play games at a later time.

The app also send you notifications when a new game is about to launch or an event is about to take place. You can sign into HAGO by using your Google or Facebook account. Hago has also tried some old ideas integrated into today’s world such as the idea of Yahoo Chat rooms from the past.

Chatrooms are HAGO’s most attractive feature, users can communicate through voice or text with fellow players at an in-game chatroom. Or you can host a similar music party for Selfie likes which works as a room and players can join your room to listen to your music and to view your picture that you put out in public.