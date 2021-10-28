Haider aka Black Beauty is a master of making bombs, trial was done by remotely blowing the jacket leg in the tree

A total of 6 people were killed and 89 were injured in the 2013 serial blasts at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar. In this case, the special court of NIA has given its verdict exactly after eight years.

In 2013, a series of bomb blasts took place at the BJP’s Hunkar rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. In this case on October 27, the NIA Court of Patna has convicted 9 out of 10 accused. One of the accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Let us tell you that at the time when the blast took place, then NDA’s PM candidate Narendra Modi was giving his speech.

Let us tell you that Narendra Modi was the target of terrorists in these blasts and there was a plan to blow them up with human bombs. The terrorists had made complete preparations for this. In this planning, wearing a jacket equipped with a bomb, the terrorists went to Narendra Modi and blew them up. For this, human bomb trials were also conducted twice in Sithio village near Dhruva Dam in Ranchi.

During the trial, the terrorists made a leather jacket and planted a bomb in it. After this he was hung in a palm tree. After this, a trial was conducted to blow the jacket by pressing the button of the remote twice. However, this effort of the terrorists did not succeed and on 27 October 2013, the planning of the blast at Gandhi Maidan had to be changed at the last minute.

Let us tell you that Haider Ali, Mujibullah, Ansari Numan, Ansari Umar Siddiqui, Azharuddin Qureshi, Fakhruddin, Ahmed Hussain, Imtiaz Ansari, Iftekhar Alam and Firoz Aslam were arrested in this case. In which Haider Ali alias Black Beauty, a resident of Jharkhand, specializes in making bombs. These terrorists used to hold meetings in the jungles of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in the name of Jihad. In which the people of SIMI participated.

Let us tell you that the court will give its verdict on November 1 on the punishment of those convicted in this case. It is noteworthy that a total of 6 people were killed and 89 people were injured in these serial blasts. Exactly 8 years after this incident, now the special court of NIA has given its verdict.