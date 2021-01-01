Haider Ali Gold Medal: Haider Ali made history at the Tokyo Paralympics; Haider Ali helped Pakistan win its first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics; Haider Ali Gold Medal: Haider Ali became Pakistan’s first gold medalist in the Paralympics, performing a miracle in discus throw

On the one hand, the Indian para-athlete is shining in the Tokyo Paralympics, on the other hand, Pakistan’s account was opened on Friday. His account has been opened by Discus Thrower Haider Ali. Haider Ali made history for Pakistan by throwing 55.26 meters. He became the first Pakistani athlete to win a gold medal in the history of the Paralympics.

Interestingly, he is the first player to win a medal this season as well. Pakistan’s account had not been opened before. He threw almost 3 meters more than silver medalist Mikola Zhabnyak of Ukraine (52.43), while bronze medalist Jao Victor of Brazil (51.86) won the event.



Coincidentally, Pakistan has won a total of 3 medals in the history of the Paralympics so far, all three of which are named after Haider. Haider won a silver medal in the long jump F37 at the Beijing Paralympics-2018, while he won a bronze medal in the long jump T37 at the Rio Paralympics-2016.

