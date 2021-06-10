Hailey Bieber grabs dinner with husband Justin after hanging with pals in LA



Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin lately jetted off to a tropical vacation spot with a number of of their closest pals.

And the 24-year-old mannequin and the 27-year-old pop star continued to reside their luxe life-style by grabbing dinner at a swanky restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Hailey was noticed hanging with her shut pal Justine Skye and some of their mutual associates in West Hollywood.

Luxe life: Justin Bieber and his spouse Hailey continued to reside their luxe life-style by grabbing dinner at a swanky restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening

Hanging out: Earlier in the day, Hailey was noticed hanging with her shut pal Justine Skye and some of their mutual associates in West Hollywood

For her night out with Justin, the runway maven styled her golden blonde hair into a classy bun.

She slipped her famously match physique into an outsized gray blazer with matching trousers.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin layered a zebra print prime beneath her cumbersome outerwear.

As for Justin, he sported a freshly shaved head and rocked a pale orange denim jacket with embroidery on the entrance.

Stylish: For her night out with Justin, the runway maven styled her golden blonde hair into a classy bun

Fashionable: She slipped her famously match physique into an outsized gray blazer with matching trousers

As for Justin, he rocked a pale orange denim jacket with embroidery on the entrance

The Canada native and his spouse of almost three years arrived to the celeb-friendly eatery with face masks on.

As a substitute of counting on a chauffeur, Bieber selected to get behind the wheel of his silver Rolls Royce.

The luxurious automobile, custom-made to suit the star’s liking, was parked on the road because the couple dined.

Recent minimize: Bieber sported a freshly shaved head for Wednesday evening’s outing in LA

Driving in model: As a substitute of counting on a chauffeur, Bieber selected to get behind the wheel of his silver Rolls Royce

Heading residence: After filling up on connoisseur eats, Justin and Hailey have been photographed leaving in their eye-catching automotive

After filling up on connoisseur eats, Justin and Hailey have been photographed leaving in their eye-catching automotive.

Although she seemed to be having a blast on her date evening out with Justin, Hailey appeared simply as thrilled as she stepped out with associates in the afternoon.

Bieber put her taut tummy on show in a cropped white tank prime and a pair of high-waisted denims.

Catching up: Although she seemed to be having a blast on her date evening out with Justin, Hailey appeared simply as thrilled as she stepped out with associates in the afternoon

Match: Bieber put her taut tummy on show in a cropped white tank prime and a pair of high-waisted denims

She accomplished the summer-ready look with a pair of vivid white sneakers and a number of other chokers round her neck.

Hailey carried her necessities in a purple velour purse that she stored tucked underneath her arm as she strolled with her posse.

Skye, who additionally pals with the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, put her personal ample property in full view in a plunging black prime and darkish wash denim.

Trendy crew: Skye, who additionally pals with the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, put her personal ample property in full view in a plunging black prime and darkish wash denim

Pop of coloration: Hailey carried her necessities in a purple velour purse that she stored tucked underneath her arm as she strolled with her posse

Fueling up: After procuring at H.Lorenzo in West Hollywood, Hailey and her tight knit crew have been seen grabbing juices and smoothies at a close-by restaurant

The singer-songwriter, giving her ensemble an edgier vibe, donned a black leather-based blazer and classy Prada loafers.

After procuring at H.Lorenzo in West Hollywood, Hailey and her tight knit crew have been seen grabbing juices and smoothies at a close-by restaurant.

Carrying a cupholder, Bieber appeared glued to her telephone as she exited the juice store.

Chatty: Carrying a cupholder, Bieber appeared glued to her telephone as she exited the juice store

Ending touches: She accomplished the summer-ready look with a pair of vivid white sneakers and a number of other chokers round her neck

The day previous to her afternoon out with associates, Bieber shared a slew of snapshots to Instagram taken throughout a current getaway with her husband and their shut pals Kelia and Joe Termini.

‘Let the summer time friendventures start,’ captioned Hailey, who included numerous scorching bikini snaps in her submit.

Lounging on a luxurious floaty in a resort-style swimming pool, Bieber modeled a stylish tie-dye two piece.

She posed with one hand blocking the solar from her eyes as she labored on her notoriously glowing tan.

Getaway: The day previous to her afternoon out with associates, Bieber shared a slew of snapshots to Instagram taken throughout a current getaway with her husband and their shut pals Kelia and Joe Termini

Bikini babe: ‘Let the summer time friendventures start,’ captioned Hailey, who included numerous scorching bikini snaps in her submit

Cooling off: One other shot confirmed the daughter of Stephen Baldwin taking a dip in the crystal clear ocean water whereas donning a royal blue bikini

One other shot confirmed the daughter of Stephen Baldwin taking a dip in the crystal clear ocean water whereas donning a royal blue bikini.

When she was not frolicking round in string bikinis, Hailey was busy kicking again with her ‘bestie’ Kelia.

Shortly after sharing her idyllic trip pictures with her following, Bieber returned to Instagram to mannequin a skimpy zebra print bathing go well with.

Sunbathing in the grass, Hailey completed of her look with a colourful cardigan, an olive inexperienced bucket hat, and a pair of stylish shades.

Residing the life: Lounging on a luxurious floaty in a resort-style swimming pool, Bieber modeled a stylish tie-dye two piece