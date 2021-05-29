Hailey Bieber joins Justin at Friends reunion and they pose with the show’s stars

She actually leads a charmed life.

And Hailey Bieber proved it on her Insta Tales with throwbacks of her becoming a member of her pop star husband Justin at the shoot of the new Friends reunion particular.

The dynamic duo bought to pose up with Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Courteney Cox, 56, on certainly one of the sitcom’s iconic units.

All 4 of them posed up collectively on the couch at Central Perk – the cafe the place the six associates of the present consistently spend time collectively.

Jennifer, Courteney and their co-stars Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc had been all reunited for the reunion.

In one other certainly one of Hailey’s footage she and Justin had been joined on the Central Perk sofa by not simply Jennifer and Courteney but additionally Lisa, David and Matt.

Hailey, whose uncle is actor Alec Baldwin, gushed in pink textual content surrounding that image that she was nonetheless ‘not. over. this,’ and ‘by no means. will. b.’

Justin’s function was as certainly one of the fashions in a vogue phase the place celebrities strutted on a catwalk carrying a few of the show’s iconic outfits.

Cara Delevingne was in a bridesmaid’s gown worn by Jennifer’s character Rachel – with a little bit of the again pinned up identical to on the present to disclose her underwear.

In the meantime Nineteen Nineties Supermodel Cindy Crawford wore a pair of leather-based trousers that David’s character Ross famously finds himself unable to squeeze out of.

Justin bought a Ross outfit as effectively – his laughably lame potato costume as ‘Spudnik,’ a potato with antennae, on the 2001 episode The One With The Halloween Occasion.

Throughout the reunion particular David mentioned his embarrassment at having to decorate as a spud whereas his hero Sean Penn was on-set visitor starring.

‘So I’ve no s- like, little or no if any dialogue with him, however right here I am pondering: “Best actor in the world and I am a f***ing potato. I am a potato,”‘ he reminisced.

Justin and Cara had been seen chumming up at the reunion for Instagram – after a feud the place she slammed him for blocking him on the platform.

The unhealthy blood between them went again to at least 2019 when she lambasted him for defending his supervisor Scooter Braun amid his personal feud with Taylor Swift.

‘As a married man, you ought to be lifting ladies up as an alternative of tearing them down since you are threatened,’ she wrote on Twitter.

Then final 12 months Justin appeared on James Corden’s late evening present the place he was requested to rank a gaggle of Hailey’s associates together with Cara – and listed Cara final.

The sport was a part of the show’s Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts phase the place company need to eat rancid meals choices if they don’t reply indiscreet questions.

”I’ve nothing in opposition to these individuals, it is simply I’ve a greater relationship…,’ Justin stated of his reply earlier than confessing he simply ‘do not need to eat a bull’s penis.’

‘Now vs. Then. In case you have nothing in opposition to me, then why not unblock me?’ Cara wrote in Instagram earlier than including a caveat: ‘Love you @haileybieber – he ought to have simply eaten the bull penis.’