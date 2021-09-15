Hailey Bieber shows off her model feet while leaving Scooter Braun’s party with husband Justin

Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoy a star-studded dinner hosted by Scooter Braun at Carbone in New York City on Tuesday night.

The couple, who attended Justin’s Amazon documentary premiere earlier in the evening, were seen exiting the upmarket restaurant after enjoying a meal with the likes of Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Madonna.

Hailey, 24, looked every inch of her fashion icon status by wearing a crocodile print minidress and leather trench coat.

The model showed off her tanned and toned legs in a thigh-skimming number and accentuated her height with strappy sandals.

She accessorised her look with black sunglasses and wore her blonde locks in a center parting.

Justin, 27, showed off his own signature style in a white jumper, joggers and wide floppy hat.

Quirky: Justin, 27, showed off his own signature style in white jumpers, joggers and a wide floppy hat

Departure: The couple was accompanied by their security team while leaving the restaurant.

Justin wore a hat reminiscent of the popular Australian character Crocodile Dundee at the premiere of his new film.

The singer bore more than a passing resemblance to his wide-brimmed headwear, courtesy of Paul Hogan’s famous screen character as he posed for photos with his fabulous wife Hailey.

The couple were in attendance at a screening of their upcoming Amazon Prime documentary at the Edge in Hudson Yards in New York City.

Star: Many fans lined up at the door hoping to get an autograph

The adorable couple shared a sweet moment on the carpet as she covered her face.

The documentary, titled Justin Bieber: Our World, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 8 in over 240 countries, including the US.

The project, helmed by Michael D. Ratner, will trace the life of the pop star leading up to her performance on New Year’s Eve 2020, her first full concert in three years.

Michael and Justin previously teamed up on their YouTube original series Justin Bieber Seasons and a followup called Next Chapter.

Justin and Hailey attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

Hailey wore a sleek black strapless Saint Laurent gown featuring crystals along her bustline with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

The pop star, who won two VMAs on Sunday, wore La Maison Drew, an extension of her brand Drew House.

Chic: Monday night, Justin and Hailey attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art