Haiti Arrests 3 Police Officers as Part of Investigation Into President’s Killing

Haiti’s national police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested three police officers in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, suggesting that there may have been an infiltration of their forces before the murder.

Police named them Boni Gregoire, Clifton Hyppolite and Elie Jean Charles, but did not say what specific role they allegedly played in the plot.

As the investigation progresses, one of the biggest questions in Haiti is how the attackers could so easily have violated the president’s security details. Impatience grows as the investigation continues, with many Haitians wondering why so many key aspects of the crime remain a mystery.

The arrests came as Haiti held a ceremony on Tuesday to pay tribute to Mr. Moïse, a polarizing figure who was trapped by accusations of corruption and increasingly autocratic actions during his presidency, but whose death shocked many Haitians. The country was also ready on Tuesday to replace acting prime minister Claude Joseph with Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who had been appointed to the post by the president shortly before his assassination.