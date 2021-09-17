Haiti faces floods, hunger, violence and a rapidly escalating power struggle

The country’s prime minister was linked to the assassination of the president. A senator tried to take power. A shooting to prevent the takeover paralyzed Port-au-Prince, the center of the capital.

The dramatic sequence of events unfolded on a single day, Tuesday. But seeing most of the Haitian conflict – if he saw it at all – continues as another chapter in the infiltration of the political elite whose plot seems to have little effect on his life.

“There is nothing that has ever worked well under any president,” said Luckner Augustin, a 27-year-old handyman in Port-au-Prince. “They only care about filling their pockets with money.”

Long accustomed to turmoil, the Haitian population has seen its resilience pushed to the limit in the past few months by a cascade of overarching crises.