Haiti opposes mass deportation of migrants to a country in crisis

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The Haitian government has opposed plans by the Biden administration to expel migrants from the United States, arguing that Haiti is mired in a deep political and humanitarian crisis and has left thousands homeless. There is no means to get it. exiled.

The head of Haiti’s national migration office, Jean Negoté Bonheur Delva, said officials expected 14,000 Haitians to be expelled from the United States in the coming three weeks. Officials said they were preparing to receive three flights of migrants to the country’s capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday.

“The Haitian state has not really been able to receive these deportees,” Mr Bonhur Delva said in an interview.

Haiti’s President Jovenel Mosse was assassinated in July. A month later the country’s poor southern peninsula was devastated by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, forcing the Caribbean nation’s unstable government to face the fallout of a deadly natural disaster.