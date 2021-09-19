Haiti opposes mass deportation of migrants to a country in crisis
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The Haitian government has opposed plans by the Biden administration to expel migrants from the United States, arguing that Haiti is mired in a deep political and humanitarian crisis and has left thousands homeless. There is no means to get it. exiled.
The head of Haiti’s national migration office, Jean Negoté Bonheur Delva, said officials expected 14,000 Haitians to be expelled from the United States in the coming three weeks. Officials said they were preparing to receive three flights of migrants to the country’s capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday.
“The Haitian state has not really been able to receive these deportees,” Mr Bonhur Delva said in an interview.
Haiti’s President Jovenel Mosse was assassinated in July. A month later the country’s poor southern peninsula was devastated by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, forcing the Caribbean nation’s unstable government to face the fallout of a deadly natural disaster.
Traditionally, most Haitian migrants have fled violence and economic deprivation in the capital, Port-au-Prince, where nearly half of the country’s population lives. But recently another wave of migrants has fled the earthquake-hit areas.
According to a United Nations report released last week, 800,000 people were affected by the quake and a month later, 650,000 people are still in need of emergency humanitarian aid.
Many of the Haitians being deported from the US are expected to return to southern villages and towns devastated by the earthquake, with running water and electricity yet to be restored.
Mr Bonhur Delva said “ongoing security issues in the country” made it extremely difficult to resettle thousands of people. He said the country cannot adequately provide protection or food to the returnees and added that the COVID-19 pandemic has further complicated the country’s ability to accept so many people at once.
“I am asking for a humanitarian adjournment,” he said. “The situation is very difficult.”
After halting deportations to Haiti following an August earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, the Biden administration changed course last week when crowds of Haitian migrants crossed into Texas from the border state of Coahuila, Mexico.
Thousands of Haitian migrants crossed the Rio Grande and hid under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, further straining the United States’ already overwhelmed migration system.
News that the Biden administration will start exile again has left the country’s new government to figure out how best to respond.
Typically, Mr Bonhur said, the country hosts deportees for up to 48 hours to process their arrival in the country. It was unclear how officials would be able to do so if the United States went through with a plan to send four flights a day.
“Will we have all that logistics?” Mr. Bonhur said. “Will we have enough to feed these people?”
