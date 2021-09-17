Haiti prosecutor says evidence links prime minister to president’s assassination
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti’s chief prosecutor said on Tuesday that there is evidence linking the acting prime minister to the assassination of President Jovanel Mosse, and he will be asked to leave the country until he answers questions about it. stopped from
Last week, prosecutors issued a police summons for Prime Minister Ariel Henry, requesting that he testify about contacts with one of the main suspects in the murder. Phone records show Mr Henry spoke with the suspect – Joseph Badio, a former intelligence officer – hours after Mr Moses was murdered at his home in the capital Port-au-Prince in July.
Mr Henry, who swiftly removed the prosecutor from his position, is by far the most prominent figure in a murder investigation that has resulted in the arrest of more than 40 people, but sheds little light on who ordered The President’s Assassination – And Why.
Those taken into custody include Mose’s security officers, businessmen, three Haitian Americans and 18 Colombian mercenaries, who are accused of leading the attack on Mose’s residence. And police have issued at least a dozen arrest warrants, including one for Mr Badio, who was accused by Haitian authorities of arming and directing Colombian mercenaries on the night of the attack.
But as the leads cool down and the prime suspects disappear, the investigation appears to descend into a political power struggle. Competing factions of the country’s elite are using Mr. Mosse’s murder to attack opponents, causing many Haitians to fear they will never see justice for a crime that has doomed the country.
“They are fighting for power, and Ariel’s enemies are using the judicial system against her,” said Pierre Esperance, a Haitian human rights activist who is independently investigating the murder of Mr. “What happened in the country today is something we have never seen before.”
The Prime Minister’s Office called the travel ban illegal and “political theatre”, and said the move was not directly informed by the prosecutor, Bed-Ford Claude. Calls for comment on Mr. Henry’s cellphone were not immediately answered.
Whether the prosecutor, Mr. Claude, has the authority to lead the investigation and demand Mr. Henry’s interrogation, or to charge him with murder, is questionable. On Monday, Mr Henry dismissed Mr Claude from office, according to the prime minister’s office. And, in any case, the prosecutor no longer has the authority to investigate, which is now in the hands of a judge.
Haitian law forbids judicial officers from prosecuting senior civil servants without the authorization of the country’s leader – who is Mr. Henry at the moment.
Amid Tuesday’s uproar, Senate Chief Joseph Lambert made a ruse to become Haiti’s next president. Mr Lambert, who tried to claim the presidency in the days following Mr Mose’s assassination, attempted to claim the country’s top post once again on Tuesday evening.
According to Western diplomats and Haitian officials, the senator’s office summoned local media to parliament to broadcast his swearing-in live, but before he could do so, a gunfight ensued, forcing Mr Lambert to enter the building. stopped from.
According to a diplomat in Port-au-Prince, once the international community, led by the United States government, became aware of Mr. Lambert’s plans, they presented a united front and forced the senator into the presidency without broad national consensus. Warned against handling.
The move against Mr Henry was taken a day after Mr Mosey’s widow, Martin Mosse, appeared for questioning on 20 September by the judge in charge of the case. Ms. Mose was in the bedroom with her husband when he was killed and seriously injured in the attack. Ms. Mose has since announced her candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections.
Since the assassination, Haiti has been hit by two natural disasters – an earthquake and a heavy storm. The first killed about 2,000 people, and the second caused landslides and flooding, further displacing the population and delaying the country’s recovery. Together, they linked the overlapping political crises that are burdening Haiti.
Mr Henry, a neurosurgeon who was named prime minister by Mr Moses days before the assassination, has struggled to assert his authority over the country since taking the oath of office in July. In previous comments, Mr Henry has denied any connection to the murder and said that the mastermind of the conspiracy remained at large.
Police are investigating a complex conspiracy that they say spans multiple countries and revolves around a little-known doctor and pastor, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who was born in Haiti and Florida. lives in. Officials say he conspired to assassinate the president and seize power.
But none of the suspects detained seemed to have had the means to finance the conspiracy – or the ability to take power after the president’s death.
The investigation, which has been mired in irregularities and manipulation since its inception, has given Haitians few answers and eroded little faith in the country’s corrupt and dysfunctional legal system.
Several judicial officers who collected preliminary evidence in the case went into hiding saying they had received death threats. A court clerk involved in the investigation died under unexplained circumstances and the original judge assigned the case recused himself, citing personal reasons.
Some of the detained Colombian soldiers have claimed that their confessions were extracted under torture, and investigators from the United States and Colombia rushed to Haiti to aid in the case, saying they were sidelined by Haitian authorities. was given.
The combination of these failures has paralyzed the investigation, Haiti’s legal experts said, and left it open to manipulation by politicians trying to profit from Mr.
Since the assassination, a political rift between Mose and his predecessor, Michele Martelli, which began in the years following Mr Mose’s presidency, has continued to undermine and threaten the country’s delicate political balance. .
Haiti’s cabinet is now split between allies of Mose and Mr Martelli, the expected front-runners in the next presidential election.
The two men were once allies. Mr Martelli tapped Mr Mose to succeed him as president in 2015, removing him from political obscurity. But officials close to Mose said relations had become increasingly strained, with Mr Martelli angry at Mr Mose for not openly supporting him for the next elections.
According to an international diplomat and officials close to the deceased president, in the weeks before the president’s death, Mr. Martelli pressured Mosse to shake up his cabinet, appointing new ministers and Mr. Henry as prime minister. .
But Mr Mosse insisted on keeping several officials in key positions, including justice and finance ministers and state prosecutors. They are now trying to advance the murder investigation, government officials close to Mose said.
Mr Martelli’s spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Diplomats said national elections, due this year, are likely to be delayed until next year, amid political turmoil and violence in the country.
The chaotic nature of the investigation has also deepened the disillusionment of many Haitians who had already become disillusioned about their country’s future.
“It is very difficult to get justice in Haiti,” said Raphael Jean-Gilles, a street vendor, before listing the names of senior Haitian politicians who were assassinated, decades after their deaths went unsolved. “The people who killed Moses are those who are still in power. It will go on like this, nothing will change.”
Milo Milfort, Andre Poultre and continual wait Contributed to reporting.
