Haiti prosecutor says evidence links prime minister to president’s assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti’s chief prosecutor said on Tuesday that there is evidence linking the acting prime minister to the assassination of President Jovanel Mosse, and he will be asked to leave the country until he answers questions about it. stopped from

Last week, prosecutors issued a police summons for Prime Minister Ariel Henry, requesting that he testify about contacts with one of the main suspects in the murder. Phone records show Mr Henry spoke with the suspect – Joseph Badio, a former intelligence officer – hours after Mr Moses was murdered at his home in the capital Port-au-Prince in July.

Mr Henry, who swiftly removed the prosecutor from his position, is by far the most prominent figure in a murder investigation that has resulted in the arrest of more than 40 people, but sheds little light on who ordered The President’s Assassination – And Why.

Those taken into custody include Mose’s security officers, businessmen, three Haitian Americans and 18 Colombian mercenaries, who are accused of leading the attack on Mose’s residence. And police have issued at least a dozen arrest warrants, including one for Mr Badio, who was accused by Haitian authorities of arming and directing Colombian mercenaries on the night of the attack.