Haitians deported by US are in shock: ‘I don’t know this country’

But the Biden administration, facing the highest levels of cross-border cross-border violence in decades, has implemented policies aimed at slowing the entry of migrants. Officials said this weekend that Haitian deportations are in line with those policies.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayerkas said on Monday that while the United States has increased security for Haitians who came to the country before July 29, those who arrived now are not included in it.

“We are deeply concerned that Haitians following this erratic migration path may be receiving false information that the border is open or that temporary protected status is available,” he said during a news conference in Del Rio. . “I want to make sure it is known that this is not the way to come to the United States.”

“Trying to enter the United States illegally is not worth the tragedy, money, or effort,” he said.

A department spokeswoman, Mira Bernstein, did not respond to a question about claims that the deportees were told they were on their way to Florida.

Clarity on US policy is of no use to Mr. Vials and others, who left their homes months earlier, believing Mr. Biden to be more than his predecessor, Donald J. Will reverse the anti-immigration stance taken by Trump. Mr. Vials is still in shock to find himself back in Haiti.

In Panama, he fell in love, had children, and became a licensed welder and carpenter, earning $60 a day—a decent income by the standards of Haiti, where many people could find work without running water, no electricity. don’t hold any chances. Persistent fear of kidnapping and extortion by gangs. In Colón, Panama, the Caribbean, their children went to school for free, and they never had to worry about walking the streets, even at night.