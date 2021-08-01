Haitians Say They Got Death Threats for Refusing to Tamper With Moïse Evidence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – They examined the bodies of the assassinated Haitian president and mercenaries accused of plotting to kill him. Now they are in hiding, changing locations every few hours, with a backpack full of legal documents that could determine the fate of Haiti’s most important trial in decades.

A judge and two clerks who gathered evidence for the investigation into the murder of President Jovenel Moïse said in interviews and in formal complaints to the prosecutor’s office that callers and unknown visitors pressured them to change the rules. affidavits of witnesses. If they did not comply, they were told, they could “expect a bullet to the head.”

Their requests for help from the authorities were ignored, said clerks Marcelin Valentin and Waky Philostène; and Justice of the Peace Carl Henry Destin, putting their lives in danger.

The threats have also jeopardized an investigation which experts say was marred from the start by irregularities – and which many Haitians fear not revealing the truth about the murder, despite the wishes of the country’s current rulers. do justice quickly.