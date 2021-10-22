Hajj pilgrims will have to take both doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Hajj-2022 will be officially announced next month- Naqvi Naqvi – Hajj pilgrims will have to take both doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Hajj-2022 will be officially announced next month- Naqvi

Naqvi said that keeping in mind the corona epidemic and its impact, significant changes and improvements have been made in the Haj arrangements. These include accommodation in India and Saudi Arabia, duration of stay of Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, transportation, health and other arrangements.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday that those wishing to go for Haj will have to take both doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines and the entire process of Haj-2022 will follow the Corona guidelines set by the governments of India and Saudi Arabia. will be under After presiding over the ‘Haj review meeting’ here, he also said that the official announcement of Haj-2022 would be made in the first week of next month and the process of application would also start at the same time.

The minister said, “This time keeping in mind the health and corona protocol of Saudi Arabia and the Government of India, preparations for Haj 2022 have been started. The official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November, along with that the process of online application for Haj will also be started. India’s entire Haj 2022 process will be 100% online/digital.

According to Naqvi, special training has been arranged for people going for Haj-2022 in India and Saudi Arabia regarding corona protocol and health and hygiene. In view of the pandemic situation in Haj 2022, national-international protocol-guidelines will be strictly followed.

He said, “The entire process of Haj-2022 is being done according to the eligibility criteria, age criteria, health condition and other necessary guidelines to be decided by the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of India in view of the Corona disaster.” Naqvi. Said that keeping in mind the corona epidemic and its impact, significant changes and improvements have been made in the Haj arrangements. These include accommodation in India and Saudi Arabia, duration of stay of Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, transportation, health and other arrangements.

He also informed that more than 3000 women had applied for Haj 2020-2021 without “Mehram” (male relative). Women who had applied for Haj 2020 and 2021 under Haj pilgrimage without “Mehram” will be valid for Haj 2022 as well, without “Mehram” all women going on Haj without lottery. Has been done.