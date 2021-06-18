Hajj to be limited to 60,000 for foreign travelers over COVID-19

Saudi Arabia has determined to restrict the variety of Haj pilgrims. In accordance to the choice of the Saudi authorities, this yr solely 60 thousand foreign pilgrims will be ready to carry out Haj.

Riyadh. Due to the Corona disaster, from pilgrimage locations to public locations and different vacationer locations all over the world have been closed. Nonetheless, in view of the discount in instances of corona an infection in some locations, these locations have been allowed to open with situations. Now on this episode, Saudi Arabia has taken a giant resolution for Haj pilgrims.

“These wishing to carry out Hajj should be free from corona ailments and should be vaccinated. They need to additionally be between 18 and 65 years of age,” the Saudi ministry mentioned in a press release on Saturday. The assertion additional mentioned, “The whole world is battling the corona virus epidemic … and the worldwide well being scenario is being monitored by the related authorities after the brand new variant is revealed.”

25 lakh folks journey yearly

Allow us to inform that hundreds of thousands of Muslims from all over the world come yearly to carry out Hajj in Mecca and Medina, the holiest websites of the Muslim group in Saudi Arabia. Earlier than the Corona disaster, about 25 lakh folks used to come for Haj yearly. Saudi Arabia earns a complete of $ 12 million (over Rs 87 crore) yearly from pilgrims attending Umrah.

In October final yr, Saudi Arabia opened the Grand Mosque for prayer for the primary time in seven months and partially resumed the Umrah pilgrimage, easing Corona restrictions. The restrict for Umrah pilgrims is 20,000 per day. A complete of 60,000 worshipers are allowed to provide every day prayers within the mosque.

To this point 7,536 deaths in Saudi

To this point, greater than 463,000 instances of corona an infection have been reported in Saudi Arabia, whereas 7,536 folks have died. The Saudi well being ministry says greater than 15 million vaccine doses have been given within the nation with a inhabitants of 34 million.