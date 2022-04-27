Haley signs letter demanding American universities divest from China



Former United Nations Ambassador Nicki Haley has signed a letter urging universities to sever financial ties with China.

The letter, prepared by the Athenaeum Institute, urges university officials to force their schools to withdraw from their Chinese financial relations in protest of Chinese human rights abuses and international security threats. Haley’s signature is the most prominent attachment in the Athenian letter.

Haley told Gadget Clock Digital that “American universities need to make sure they are not sending a single dollar to fund genocide.” “Communist China is capturing millions of Uyghurs, forcing them to work and raping, sterilizing and torturing them.”

“And on top of that, they’re keeping an eye on Taiwan, giving the world a coward and partnering with Russia. The free world has promised ‘never again, now is the time to put our face where our money is,'” Haley continued.

The Athenaeum Institute is a non-profit – allegedly student-led – dedicated to opposing Chinese influence in U.S. schools.

China-based companies, including the Chinese government, have secured $ 120 million in deals with the United States College In 2021, federal data released.

The Chinese A search of the College Foreign Gift and Contract Report Database found that the institutions had contracted with more than two dozen universities for between 5 105,000 and $ 31 million.

Federal records, however, contain minimal details of the arrangements, such as the involvement of private Chinese companies and specific details of the agreement.

A Chinese government official who previously called the Chinese Communist Party a “great party” and said reports of human rights abuses China Was “lying,” gave a speech this month Harvard University.