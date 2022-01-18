World

Halfmoon winter indoor farmers market Wednesday's through May

Halfmoon winter indoor farmers market Wednesday's through May
HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Halfmoon indoor winter farmers market at Halfmoon City Corridor shall be open Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. Meats, produce, desserts, and different objects from native farms shall be accessible.

Taking part farms and distributors

  • Abba’s Acres
  • Naked Roots Farm
  • Carpenter’s Farm
  • Clyde O’Scope Farm
  • Schenectady Distillery
  • Your CBD Retailer
  • The Nut Woman
  • Strohmeyer Honey
  • Gail Labiossiere
  • Younger Dwelling
  • Worldling’s Pleasure
  • Potter’s Wheel
  • Avon
  • Completely Petrichor
  • The Meals Florist
  • Greens and Issues

For extra data go to the City of Halfmoon web site or the farmers market Fb web page.

