Halfmoon winter indoor farmers market Wednesday's through May
HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Halfmoon indoor winter farmers market at Halfmoon City Corridor shall be open Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. Meats, produce, desserts, and different objects from native farms shall be accessible.
Taking part farms and distributors
- Abba’s Acres
- Naked Roots Farm
- Carpenter’s Farm
- Clyde O’Scope Farm
- Schenectady Distillery
- Your CBD Retailer
- The Nut Woman
- Strohmeyer Honey
- Gail Labiossiere
- Younger Dwelling
- Worldling’s Pleasure
- Potter’s Wheel
- Avon
- Completely Petrichor
- The Meals Florist
- Greens and Issues
For extra data go to the City of Halfmoon web site or the farmers market Fb web page.
#Halfmoon #winter #indoor #farmers #market #Wednesday039s
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.