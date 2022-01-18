Halfmoon winter indoor farmers market Wednesday's through May





HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Halfmoon indoor winter farmers market at Halfmoon City Corridor shall be open Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. Meats, produce, desserts, and different objects from native farms shall be accessible.

Taking part farms and distributors

Abba’s Acres

Naked Roots Farm

Carpenter’s Farm

Clyde O’Scope Farm

Schenectady Distillery

Your CBD Retailer

The Nut Woman

Strohmeyer Honey

Gail Labiossiere

Younger Dwelling

Worldling’s Pleasure

Potter’s Wheel

Avon

Completely Petrichor

The Meals Florist

Greens and Issues

For extra data go to the City of Halfmoon web site or the farmers market Fb web page.

