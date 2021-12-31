Halfway in the flight, a female passenger who turned out to be corona infected, locked herself in the toilet for three hours

A US woman was locked in a plane’s toilet for three hours after being found corona infected when she arrived halfway on a flight from Chicago to Iceland. The special thing is that the woman has taken a booster dose along with both the doses of the vaccine. After landing the flight, the woman was tested for rapid and PCR, in which she turned out to be infected. He was taken to a hotel. She will be in quarantine for 10 days.

Marisa Fotio, a teacher from Michigan, said that on December 19, halfway through the flight, she started having a sore throat, so she went to the toilet to do a rapid Kovid test. On examination, she turned out to be infected. Foto said that before boarding the plane, he had done two PCR tests and about five rapid tests. She did not get infected in any of them. But an hour later and halfway on the plane, he started feeling a sore throat.

Foto says that he has taken the full dose of corona vaccine and also a booster dose. She is under constant scrutiny, as she works with people who do not get their vaccines. She was terrified when she saw the results of the Rapid Kovid test in the toilet of a plane flying over the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the news of NDTV, an air hostess in the plane explained to him and tried to allay his nervousness. She told Fatio that she might try to arrange a lonely seat for them at some place but the plane was full of passengers. Because of this, Fly’s staff could not arrange seating for them.

Foto said that the air hostess tried her best but could not arrange a seat for her at a different place, so she thought it appropriate to remain isolated in the toilet. She said that she did not want to come in contact with the other people on the plane. He said that he had to suffer for a few hours but it saved the rest of the people. Otherwise, other people could also get infected from them.