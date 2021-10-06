Halide’s latest update brings iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro Mode to older iPhones

Halide is one of the best photography apps on the iPhone, and the company just updated its app with a new macro feature that Apple added to this year’s iPhone 13 Pro models to complement the new macro mode. Well designed to complement.

But Halide’s 2.5 update doesn’t just add support for the iPhone 13 Pro’s existing macro feature that Apple built in. It takes things a step further and adds a macro mode to older iPhones, using Apple’s Neural Engine for “AI-based detail enhancement” to squeeze extra detail out of a close-up shot. Uses a neural network, even when you crop in.

The “official” macro mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max uses the new ultra-wide lens that Apple offers on its more premium models, which – unlike the ultra-wide on the regular iPhone 13 model or older iPhones – have a Add the auto-focus mode that makes ultra-close up photography possible.

Halide is mimicking that effect in two ways: first, it determines which camera lens on your device can focus the closest, and then the app provides “sub-millimeter” focus controls to get the perfect shot. does. Then, it uses the aforementioned “Neural Macro” feature to upscale the image, allowing for sharp photos even when cropped by 2x or 3x.

It’s not as good as the iPhone 13 Pro, but it’s a fun tool to try

To use Macro Mode in Halide, you must first update your version of the app from the App Store to Halide 2.5. Then, tap the “AF” button to toggle off autofocus, which brings up the manual focus menu, where you’ll be able to tap a new flower icon to enable macro mode.

I was able to briefly test the beta of the new update on my iPhone 12 Pro, and the results are pretty impressive. It’s still not at the level of the iPhone 13 Pro’s macro capabilities—there are still limits to what the older hardware is physically capable of doing—but it’s certainly worth keeping your phone close to its subject and hoping for the best. A better solution than this and a fun tool to play with. And while I don’t have an iPhone 13 Pro handy to test with further, Halide says its Macro Mode enhances that feature for even better macro shots.

The new Macro Mode Edition works on any iPhone that offers Apple’s Neural Engine (which includes the iPhone 8 and all later releases) and is a free update for Halide owners. Halide can be downloaded for free from the App Store with a seven-day free trial and can be purchased for a $2.99 ​​per month or $11.99 per year subscription or flat $49.99-a-lifetime price.