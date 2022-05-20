Halifax firefighters respond to blaze involving mountain of crushed cars



A number of firefighting models in Halifax are responding to a big a fireplace at a scrapyard within the Burnside space of Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday.

Photos and movies posted to social media present the hearth on the Dartmouth Metals Ltd. recycling centre sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air.

Round midday, Roy Hollett, the deputy fireplace chief with Halifax Regional Fireplace and Emergency, stated the hearth seems to be burning by way of a pile of crushed cars.

“And of course with the oils and grease, that’s why we’re seeing the heavy, heavy black smoke,” he stated.

He estimated the pile of cars to be about 25 toes excessive, and about 40 toes by 40 toes in width.

Hollett stated there’s a good stage of firefighting protection and progress has been made, however stated it could “take some time to soak this fireplace down.”

Fireplace at Dartmouth Metals is being distinguished rapidly. Fireplace and Police on scene. Visitors is a large number in Burnside. Keep away from the realm. ⁦⁦@globalhalifax⁩ pic.twitter.com/wI6VLFQSz4 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) May 20, 2022

There aren’t any accidents reported and it’s too early to decide any potential causes, he stated.

Hollett stated air high quality may very well be a difficulty and is advising folks within the Burnside and Bedford space to maintain their home windows closed.

A close-by constructing on Morris Drive has been evacuated as a precaution.

In a tweet, Halifax Regional Police stated they’re on the scene helping with the hearth.

Akerley Boulevard is closed to visitors between Mosher Drive and Windmill Street and individuals are being requested to take alternate routes.

Police are on scene helping Halifax Fireplace and Emergency with a fireplace in a scrapyard on Daybreak Dr. in Dartmouth. We have now no reported accidents presently. Akerley Boulevard is closed to visitors between Mosher Drive and Windmill Street. Please use alternate routes to keep away from delays. pic.twitter.com/OAtS9sqHzM — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) May 20, 2022