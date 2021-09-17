Hall of Fame silences those who join Negro Leagues

The list of 94 potential inductees was reduced to 39 by a special screening committee, and in February, 12 of the most prominent black baseball scholars and historians headed to Florida to cast their vote.

They were experts in various subcategories of black baseball – Latino participation, teams on the East Coast, the pre-Negro League era, etc. Don’t be oblivious to ballot. In addition to receiving dockets of information prior to their arrival in Florida, committee members discussed each candidate’s career during a two-day session.

“My selection to this committee was, of course, an honor,” said Dr. Adrian Burgos Jr., professor of history at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and author of “Playing America’s Game: Baseball, Latinos, and More.” color line“ He continued: “We needed people who were experts in Latino and Negro leagues.”

The committee took important steps. Seventeen new inductees represented a watershed moment in both the Hall of Fame and Negro League history.

Effa Manly was the owner and business manager of the Newark Eagles, who pushed for fair compensation for Negro League players after the reunification. She became the first woman to achieve a prestige in the hall, her achievements being a direct reflection of the revolutionary power of black baseball. Willard Brown was best known as the first black player to homer in the American League, but he was a far more influential slugger with the Kansas City Monarchs. And there was Alex Pompez, who rose to fame running the Cuban Stars and New York Cubans before becoming director of international scouting for MLB’s New York Giants. It was an impressive class of inductees, none of whom lived to enjoy it.

Still, when stories about the 2006 election began to break, the narrative was often less about who came and who didn’t—namely O’Neill, the former Kansas City Monarchs first baseman, as well as Orestes “Minnie” Minoso, An Afro-Latino member of the New York Cubans, who in 1951 became the first black player on the Chicago White Sox.