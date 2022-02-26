Sports

Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek calls on NHL to ‘suspend’ Russian players, slams Alex Ovechkin as ‘a chicken s—‘

NHL Legendary and Hall of Fame goaltender Dominic Hasek has been reprimanded Washington Capitals On Saturday, forward Alex Ovechkin called on the league to comment on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and to suspend the contracts of all Russian players.

Hasek, a six-time Vegina Trophy winner, took to Twitter to blast Ovekkin, calling him an “alibist” and a “liar” when he told the media on Friday that he was calling for an end to the conflict.

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin promises Russian aggression in Ukraine: ‘Please, no more war’

“What !? Not just an alibist, but a chicken —, a liar! Every adult in Europe knows that Putin is a mad killer and that Russia is waging an aggressive war against the independent country and its people.” Says. “NHL must immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players!”

Buffalo Sabers Hall of Fame goaltender Dominic Hasek was introduced during his 39th retirement ceremony before the game against the Detroit Red Wings at the first Niagara Center in Buffalo, New York on January 13, 2015.

(Photo by Bill Wipert / NHLI via Getty Images)

He continued: “Every athlete represents not only himself and his club, but also his country and its values ​​and actions. This is a fact. If the NHL does not do that, it has an indirect co-responsibility for the dead in Ukraine.”

Hasek acknowledged that while not every Russian athlete supports Putin, suspending all contracts is a “necessity.”

“I would also like to write that I am very sorry for those Russian athletes who have condemned V. Putin and his Russian aggression in Ukraine. However, at the moment I consider it necessary to exclude them.”

Yashin's Dominic Hasek stands # 58 on ice waiting for a penalty shot during a master show before the KHL All-Star Game on February 5, 2011 at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.

(Photo by Dennis Muskvinov / KHL Photo Agency via Getty Images)

Ovechkin, who was previously unavailable to reporters before Thursday’s game New York RangersHe told reporters on Friday that he hoped the conflict in Ukraine “would end soon.”

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is at war – Russia, Ukraine, different countries – I think we live in a world where we have to live in peace and a great world.”

When asked by reporters whether he supported Putin during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ovechkin – a well-known supporter of Putin – apparently avoided criticizing Putin and reiterated his call for peace.

“Okay, he’s my president. But as I said, I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete and you know how I said, I hope everything will be over soon,” he said. “It is (a) a difficult situation for both parties now. Everything I hope is coming to an end. I am not in control of this situation.”

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) pictured during a National Hockey League match between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on February 24, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

(Photo by Joshua Sarner / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Other athletes and sports governing bodies have called for a boycott of the event in Russia since the attack began on Thursday. On Saturday, the Polish and Swedish national football teams refused to play in the World Cup qualifier against Russia.


