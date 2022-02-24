Hall of Famer Goose Gossage slams MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Yankees GM Brian Cashman in epic rant



Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gosage is not afraid to lag behind.

Gossage, with whom there was an interview USA Today Sports , Has spent 22 seasons in the majors and was a part of eight baseball career stops until this year’s lockout. Gossip felt the need to explode every part of today’s game, including MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“I hate that mother (obscene),” Gosage told the website. “You know how much I hate her?” I (Hall of Fame chairman) called Jane Forbes Clark before last year’s inclusion, saying, ‘Jane, I don’t know where you’re standing with this guy, but I can punch Rob Manfred in the nose and spit on his nose. Nose across his (obscene) face in the lobby of your hotel.

Gusez admitted he “probably won’t go” to the Hall of Fame induction this summer because it’s a way to protest the inclusion of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who tested positive for PED use in 2003 when the league issued an anonymous drug test. .

News of Ortiz’s positive test reached the New York Times in 2009.

“If we start giving boys that used steroid, you’re saying it’s okay for our kids to do it because the stars did it,” Gosage explained. “That’s why Congress got involved in the first place because there was no baseball. It’s policing. We should never let (Barry) Bond or (Roger) Clemens enter.”

“These guys have already been financially rewarded. They’re laughing at the bank for something that has boosted their performance. Come on, you don’t break the greatest record of all time (Hank Aaron’s 755 home run record). The best years of your career are when you are in your 40’s. Fake to me. “

Gossip touched on Brian Cashman, general manager of the New York Yankees, about fighting to get him thrown into the trash can, and he believes that embracing baseball gambling should allow the Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose to enter the Hall of Fame.

Gusage also told the website that he wanted the Yankees owner to sell the Hal Steinbrenner franchise and said that baseball would make a huge mistake if it implemented an automatic strike zone with robot umpires.

“It breaks my heart to see what happened in this game,” Gosage continued. “They tore my heart and cut me off. … They ruined the game. I can’t even watch a baseball game.”

“I picked him up at the clubhouse one day and threw him in the trash first. All you could see was his legs. And there was nothing he could do about it,” Guzman said of Cashman.