Hall Ticket: Take this precaution while taking the exam – follow these instructions while answering the exam

The pressure appears as soon as the list of exam dates arrives. Students put in a lot of effort to perform well in board exams. But there are times when a last-minute mistake gets them in trouble.

Reaching the center without a hall ticket



You have prepared well for the subject, but in the last hour you reach the examination center without a hall ticket, then your enthusiasm is lost. You are taking the exam and you have lost your ticket, then you take a written application and ask them to give you the ticket again. Upon arrival at the examination center you realize that you have lost the ticket, then without losing patience you should inform the examination supervisor about it. You ask them to allow you to take the test. In addition, inform the centre’s investigator by a letter.

Keep photocopies

You must have a photocopy of your hall ticket with you. Also keep a photocopy of it at home and tell family members where you put it. Photocopy will allow you to sit for the exam. If you skip the exam, give a written letter to the center asking you to bring the original hall ticket the next day. It will be better if you ask the parents to bring the admission card at the end of the exam.

Question paper received late

If you arrive late at the examination center and you receive the question paper late, the pressure increases. In that case, ask the investigator to give you some more time. If your case is right, you can get extra time.

Keep some paper around you

If there is any paper lying around you in the examination hall, report it to the invigilator immediately. Otherwise, you may be found guilty in the exam. Overall, keep these things in mind before going to the exam. It can save you trouble.