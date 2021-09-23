Halle Berry’s New Movie, ‘Bruised,’ Lets Her Assert Control

To prepare for the role, Berry not only watched the fight (she’s a lifelong boxing fan), but also asked female MMA fighters why they chose the sport. “Now that’s not true across the board, but my research has taught me that men and women often fight for very different reasons,” Berry said. “Many times men fight as a career to take care of their families, to be earners, to get out of poverty. And women often fight to get their voices back.”

He continued, “Since so many of them have been abused in some way or another in their early years, fighting became the only way for them to regain their sense of self, and power, and security in the world. “

When I asked Berry if her decision to direct was part of her own journey to control how she appeared on screen rather than being subject to the whims of an industry, until recently so often Middle-aged women, much less black women, were cast for supporting roles. , she stopped. I asked if she needed a moment to reflect on the ups and downs of a career that saw her become the first black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress (2011’s “Monster’s Ball”) and a Razzie for Worst Actress. (includes “Catwoman” in 2004).

“We’re all spoon-fed versions of us, but not ourselves,” Berry said. “The power I’m talking about is a sense of power. I feel powerful just because I get to do it and put my voice in the world in some way, and as a black woman My senses are out.”

Two scenes, in particular, stood out, in which Berry was not only referencing his previous films, but also clearly revising the traditional male gaze. Early on, an argument between Jackie and her partner and manager, Desi (Aidan Canto), leads to sex, and their intensity and roughness reminded me of the moment in “Monster Ball” when her character, Leticia. Musgrove, and Hank Grotowski (Billy Bob Thornton) engage in a similarly desperate and violent form of relationship. In “Bruised,” however, that scene isn’t nearly as climax, but is shortened and interrupted by the larger story line of the return of Jackie’s son.

Later, we learn that the encounter between Jackie and Desi was also a stark contrast to the more romantic exchange between Jackie and her new trainer, Bobby “Buddhakan” Beroah (Sheela Atim). Not only does Berry direct the camera to draw closer, and stay focused on the women caressing each other’s bodies, but the passion is both truly and truly healing.