‘Hallelujah Moment’: How Newark Overcame Its Lead Crisis

NEWARK – When a police siren suddenly woke Christopher Daniels one morning this spring, he rushed outside. A police officer ordered him to move his car.

But then the officer explained why: Contractors were there to replace the lead pipe that carried water to his century-old Victorian home in the North End of Newark.

Mr Daniels, whose 4-year-old grandson tested for high levels of lead in his blood when he was younger, was relieved. “It could have been disastrous on so many levels,” he said. “It’s a hallelujah moment. “

Working at Mr. Daniels’ home is part of a remarkable milestone in New Jersey’s largest city. Two years after Newark became the scene of one of the worst environmental disasters to hit an American city in decades, nearly all of its 23,000 lead service lines, which had contaminated drinking water, were replaced with copper pipes.