Halo Infinite Release Aims to Lift Xbox Prospects



“It’s funny,” he added. “It simply came to our notice then. It’s not full of antihero. “

Microsoft in August last year Said the release was being delayed Less than a month ago, fans criticized the game’s preview for having dull graphics, due to “many factors contributing to development challenges” such as the difficulty and stress of creating games remotely.

Besides Hello, the release of the latest Xbox last year was crippled against Sony’s new PlayStation console. But big financial problems can be broken by Microsoft’s side: global supply chain problems caused by the epidemic have made it difficult for both companies to come up with new equipment.

The delay gave developers “time to get constructive feedback from communities and get some clues as to whether or not there was an echo,” said Kiki Wolfkill, executive of 343 Industries, which is leading hello efforts across the media, including the live-action television series. Premier next year.

Bonnie Ross, head of 343, said in an email that the response to the Hello preview was one of the reasons for the delay. “The team was disappointed, of course, but it gave us a chance to take a step back and improve,” she said.

The chaos in the studio, however, goes beyond a year-long delay. The six-year gap since the release of Halo’s fifth game is the largest of any two major titles in the franchise – Halo’s original studio, Bungie, split from Microsoft in 2007, and the game’s ownership increased to 343.

Halo Infinite has cycled through Leaders in 2019 with its creative director Tim Lango and executive producer Mary Olson. Weeks after last year’s delay, Chris Lee handed over control to the replacement director, Mr. Staten, and other executives.

“Leader turnover is always happening – it’s inevitable,” said Matt Booty, head of the game studio’s Xbox slate. He added that sometimes, “the pace of the project goes one way and the person’s vision goes the other way.”