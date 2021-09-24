Halo-themed Xbox Series X and PS5 to be sold at Walmart today
Update 8:55PM ET, September 23rd: Walmart is going to try again at 9pm, good luck! If you don’t the first time, try again. Walmart typically rests in waves every ten minutes until the systems are sold out.
Update 12:25PM ET, Sept. 23: Walmart’s console restock didn’t get off to a good start. Pages weren’t loading for most people, it seems, and the retailer updated their site with a header saying “Console event to be rescheduled.” We will update this post again once we know when the event will happen.
Walmart is hosting a big console restock event today, September 23 at 12PM ET/9AM PT. There’s going to be a standard Xbox Series X and a limited edition PS5 console with hello infinity-Themed Series X.
in case you’re after aura-themed console, try your luck getting one via this link. Specification-wise, it’s no different from the standard model, but it has a more attractive design on both the console and the included wireless controller. Two things to note: It’s $549.99, which costs $50 more than the regular Series X. Another thing is that the console releases on November 15th, although the game launches a few weeks later on December 8th.
Or, you can try getting the $499.99 Xbox Series X console, which has a Blu-ray Disc drive, about 800GB of usable (but expandable) storage, and includes a wireless controller.
For those looking forward to getting a PlayStation 5, Walmart has both versions of the console available today. You’ll be able to get the $499.99 version that has a built-in Blu-ray Disc drive and a DualSense controller. It’s also going to sell the digital version that lacks the disc drive for $399.99. Both consoles have around 660GB of usable storage, but they’re expandable via their NVMe M.2 slot. If you’re only planning on playing PS4 games, you can use a cheap external USB hard drive.
